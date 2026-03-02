Eagles Fans Get Crushing Dallas Goedert Update

Will the Philadelphia Eagles overhaul the tight end room this offseason?

This is a very real question for the franchise one week out from free agency. Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson are all heading to the open market. Of the group, Goedert is the biggest name to watch, of course. He's coming off a big 2025 season in which he had 60 catches and 11 touchdowns to go along with 591 yards in 15 games.

His future was a big question mark throughout combine week. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman specifically said that he was planning to speak to Goedert's representatives. Unless the Eagles get a deal done before free agency, there should be significant competition for his services. There has been a lot said about Goedert and on the negative side, NBC Sports' Matthew Berry shared on Monday in a column highlighting what he heard at the combine that Goedert "definitely" will be moving on this offseason.

"While many of the Eagles headlines these days are about whether AJ Brown will stay or go, one player I’m told that will definitely be moving on from Philly this offseason is Dallas Goedert," Berry wrote.

The Eagles TE room is up in the air

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Brooks Kubena also painted a bleak future for Goedert and the Eagles.

"It is difficult to imagine a scenario in which Goedert returns with the Eagles for his age-31 season, a year after the organization shopped him around. But, foremost, this position group is undergoing an identity shift under the new offensive coaching staff. Blocking was not a collective strength for the 2025 tight ends. How much can the Eagles overhaul this position group in free agency and in the draft?"

Goedert is an eight-year veteran and has spent his entire career in Philadelphia to this point. If the Eagles actually do end up losing Goedert, there will be some big shoes to fill. Goedert watch is on. The Eagles have a week to try to get a deal done before the market fully opens up. After that, it's going to be anyone's game.