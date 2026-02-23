Eagles Are Set To Promote Montgomery VanGorder to Asst. QBs Coach

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles shifted Parks Frazier from passing game coordinator to quarterbacks coach, and the team is now giving Jalen Hurts’ new position coach some help.

Former Notre Dame and Youngstown State quarterback Montgomery VanGorder is being promoted from a quality control coach to Philadelphia’s assistant quarterbacks coach, according to Matt Zenith of CBS Sports.

The #Eagles are expected to name Montgomery VanGorder as assistant quarterbacks coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



Joined Philadelphia last year as a quality control coach and now set for a promotion. Before Philly, was a quarterbacks coach at the college level at Georgia. pic.twitter.com/6jWj0QlAwf — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 23, 2026

VanGorder previously coached the position at the college level with Georgia.

Help For The New QB Coach

Parks Frazier, the Colts assistant coach, throws footballs to players before the start of their game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, CA., Sunday, Oct 28, 2018. | Matt Kryger/IndyStar

Prior to entering the NFL coaching ranks with the Eagles, VanGorder spent six seasons as an offensive quality control coach at Georgia from 2019-24, including two years working primarily with the Bulldogs' quarterbacks (2023-24).

Over that time, VanGorder helped coach two College Football Playoffs National Championship-winning teams.

In 2024, VanGorder contributed to an offense that ranked 12th in the country in passing yards per game (281.0) and helped the Bulldogs win their second SEC Championship in three seasons while making a Sugar Bowl appearance. In addition, he aided the development of Carson Beck, who produced a career-high 28 passing touchdowns with 3,485 passing yards.

During the 2022 campaign, VanGorder helped the Bulldogs register the fifth-most points per game (41.1) and total yards per game (501.2) in college football while becoming the first team to win back-to-back national titles in program history. The offense was led by Stetson Bennett, who finished as a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for a career-high 4,128 yards with 27 touchdowns and setting a school record with 310 completions.

As a player, VanGorder was a backup signal caller with the Fighting Irish from 2014-17 before his final collegiate season at Youngstown State in 2018, Ron Jaworksi's alma mater.

Last season, the Eagles hired former Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler to be he quarterbacks coach and he did not have an assistant, although Frazier was able to help in various way as the PGC.

MORE NFL: Pre-Combine Fits For The Eagles