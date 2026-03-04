Adam Schefter Delivers AJ Brown Update Eagles Fans Should Know

If you're a Philadelphia Eagles fan who has been following along with the trade saga around AJ Brown, stay in line. It's not over yet. But ESPN's Adam Schefter had a bit of a positive update on Tuesday while joining "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I don't expect the price to go down much," Schefter said. "We don't know whether the teams are posturing and whether they would be willing to lower the price on either player next week. I personally don't know if they will and I don't think that will happen. I don't think the Eagles are lowering the price on AJ Brown. I think they'd be prepared to keep him.

"And I think the Raiders would be prepared to keep Maxx Crosby if they don't get the price they want. They're looking for a Micah Parsons-type of package. Are they going to get that? I don't know. If they don't, what are they going to do? Are they willing to come off that price?"

"The Raiders are looking for a Micah Parsons type of package for Maxx Crosby..



If they don't get that they're prepared to keep him"

The rumors have been loud, but that doesn't mean a deal is coming. The Eagles' asking price is reportedly very high. So much so that Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reported that the New England Patriots view it as "unserious." Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the asking price currently is at least a first-round pick and another top-100 draft pick.

The Eagles are handling the rumors well

"The asking price, for now, is high," Breer wrote. "It sounds like the Eagles would want a first-round pick and another top-100 selection (similar to what the Packers got for Davante Adams in 2022), and that’s going to be too much for most, if not all, teams. Some of those teams, conversely, see Brown’s value as being closer to what the Bills got for Stefon Diggs from Houston in ’24 (a second-rounder, plus a Day 3 pick-swap that favored Buffalo)."

The fact that the asking price is not only high, but Schefter noted that he doesn't believe that it's going down is positive.

No one has been willing to meet it so far. If a team does, then the Eagles get some sort of massive return. If a team doesn't reach it, then the Eagles keep a superstar. No need to lower the price tag, both scenarios would be a win for the franchise.