AJ Brown Saga Reportedly Has Eagles Eyeing 6-Time Pro Bowler

The trade rumors around the Philadelphia Eagles have been loud enough that potential replacement options have already been floated for the franchise.

It's important to note that AJ Brown has not been traded and there's no guarantee that he will. In fact, it's arguably more likely at this moment that he will stick around. On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that the Eagles don't want to move Brown, but have at least listened, but it would take some sort of offer the Eagles couldn't refuse.

"I think AJ Brown and Maxx Crosby are in a similar situation," Schefter said. "Both teams not wanting to deal their guys. Both teams open to listening. And both teams need to have an offer that they can't say no to to move guys that they want to hold on to. Those are the two notable names."

The Eagles have an AJ Brown decision to make

On Monday, Matthew Berry of NBC Sports shared a column highlighting all of the rumors he heard at the combine and noted that Mike Evans could be a potential option for Philadelphia if Brown is moved.

"No. 24. Speaking of Mike Evans, I truly believe he’ll be in a new uniform next year," Berry wrote. "The Buccaneers love him, but given the commitment they made to Chris Godwin last year and a deep young WR room, Tampa Bay is okay letting him go elsewhere. I heard Buffalo as a potential landing spot for Evans and possibly Philly if the Eagles decide to move A.J. Brown.

"No. 25. Regarding A.J. Brown, the Eagles are undecided on keeping him or not. They are definitely listening and are open to moving him as has been widely reported. But one thought around Brown possibly leaving that I hadn’t heard before was that the Eagles LOVE DeVonta Smith. They think, as good as he’s been in the NFL, he still hasn’t reached his full potential and has “another gear” he can get to. That, if Smith were given the same kind of target share as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, he could have that kind of year. They believe in his talent that much and that’s among the many reasons they would be okay moving Brown."

If Brown were to get moved, it's hard to believe there would be many better replacement options than Evans. But again, nothing to see here quite yet. The rumors are loud, but that doesn't always mean a move is coming.