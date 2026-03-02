Eagles’ AJ Brown Situation Turns Into High-Stakes Waiting Game
In this story:
The rumors around Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown have been loud, but that doesn't necessarily mean a deal will get done.
There are a few guys who have been talked about more than Brown this offseason. On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter joined "The Pat McAfee Show" and gave yet another update on the playmaker.
"I think AJ Brown and Maxx Crosby are in a similar situation," Schefter said. "Both teams not wanting to deal their guys. Both teams open to listening. And both teams need to have an offer that they can't say no to to move guys that they want to hold on to. Those are the two notable names."
Sports Illustrated's own Albert Breer had a similar take on the Brown situation and also noted that the Eagles' asking price right now appears to be at least a first-round pick plus another top-100 selection.
The Eagles rumors are loud right now
"The potential for an A.J. Brown trade is there. Eagles GM Howie Roseman knows this situation is delicate — and actively shopping Brown could make things messier than Philly needs them to be," Breer wrote. "But Brown’s camp has done recon, too, on potential landing spots and which have a genuine interest. So, while Roseman quietly has had talks, Brown’s side has gauged whether there’s greener grass elsewhere.
"The asking price, for now, is high. It sounds like the Eagles would want a first-round pick and another top-100 selection (similar to what the Packers got for Davante Adams in 2022), and that’s going to be too much for most, if not all, teams. Some of those teams, conversely, see Brown’s value as being closer to what the Bills got for Stefon Diggs from Houston in ’24 (a second-rounder, plus a Day 3 pick-swap that favored Buffalo)."
The New England Patriots are a team that has been consistently linked to Brown, but Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reported that New England currently views the Eagles' asking price as "unserious."
If you scroll social media, there have probably been some nerve-wracking takes on Brown's future with the franchise. But this is where things stand. Schefter noted that the Eagles don't want to trade Brown. That much is obvious. But if a team is willing to make a wild offer, that could change things. But, clearly to this point, that has not been the case. This is the right way to operate. If a team doesn't reach Philadelphia's lofty asking price, then it will keep a top-five receiver. If a team meets the asking price, then Philadelphia will bring in a haul. Either way, the Eagles have handled things well so far.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also has an MBA from Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scottneville21@gmail.comFollow patmcavoy