After Missing Five Games, Eagles Edge Is Hungry And Ready To Eat In Green Bay
PHILADELPHIA – Nolan Smith is expected to be back on the edge of the Eagles’ defense when they visit the Packers on Monday Night Football. So, he said on Friday.
“Hell, yeah,” was his answer when asked if he would return to the lineup for the first time since re-aggravating his torn triceps during Week 3’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, an injury previously suffered months earlier in the Super Bowl and required surgery in the offseason.
There’s still the matter of adding him to the roster to make him eligible to return. That feels like a formality at this stage after being listed as a full participant in practices on Thursday and Friday.
“Happy to be back at practice, happy to be back at work with my guys,” he said. “It feels amazing.”
The Eagles have an open roster spot after cutting Patrick Johnson earlier in the week, then re-signing him to the practice squad. The Eagles also opened 21-day practice windows for cornerback Jakorian Bennett, who must be added to the roster by Tuesday or be shut down for the season, and offensive guard/center Willie Lampkin, whose window opened earlier in the week.
Eagles Have Bolstered Edge Depth
Smith has missed five games, during which time the Eagles have gone 3-2. He is returning to a room with more depth than there was before he went on IR, after Brandon Graham opted to unretire and the trade for Jaelan Phillips.
“I tell people I’m a small piece in a big puzzle and I bring love, effort and energy every day,” said Smith. “That’s me and that’s how I like to play the game. You can only play this game one way and that’s to have fun and be physical, especially on the defensive side of the ball. We don’t have a ball to fight over or anything like that. We all pull together for the same thing – a win, a W.”
There’s a chance the Eagles could have five active edge players in Green Bay – Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Phillips, Graham, and Smith. How defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will divvy up the playing time should be interesting to watch.
“We don’t see 1s and 2s, we look at it like group alpha and group delta,” said Smith. “We all go in like seals. …I think we had great additions to the room. We got the OG (Graham) back, then we got JP (Phillips), so it’s good. We’re a bunch of hungry guys ready to work and go eat.”
