The Eagles' Starting Cornerback Opposite Quinyon Mitchell Will Be...
PHILADELPHIA – It will be more involved than Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio playing a simple game of ‘Eeny, meeny, miny, moe’ to decide who will start at outside cornerback opposite of Quinyon Mitchell.
The Eagles have options aplenty after adding Michael Carter and Jaire Alexander to the mix before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday. Adoree Jackson and Kelee Ringo have been going back and forth in that role, but now, well, it’s anybody’s guess.
The smart money might be to keep Cooper DeJean on the outside for the entirety of Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. DeJean has played about 25 percent of his defensive snaps on the outside in the Eagles’ base defense then moves into the slot for the Eagles nickel packages.
Carter, though, is an experienced slot. It’s just a matter of how long it takes him to learn Fangio’s scheme and terminology.
Michael Carter Could Be Slot In Nickel Packages
“I’m willing and able to do whatever is asked of me to help this team win,” he said. “Whatever is asked of me, I’m willing to learn that and will do it to the best of my ability. That’ll be up to the coaches. I’m just here to continue to learn and help in any way possible.”
As for Alexander, he would love nothing more than to return Green Bay, where he played seven seasons after being drafted 18th overall by the Packers in 2018, and have some kind of role.
“I don’t expect much, but I expect the best guys to be on the field,” he said. “It’s gonna be nostalgic, it’s gonna be fun seeing the guys I grew up with. Being in the town that pretty much raised me in the NFL, that’s always fun. But I’m excited to be back at Lambeau on this side of the thing.”
Alexander is, after all, an Eagles fan since being born in the city back in February of 1997.
“I think it’s just more so getting some plays I’m familiar with and once I get the plays I’m familiar with then we can build on that,” he said. “I’m here all day, so I’m learning.”
That said, Alexander said he believes he has a real opportunity to get on the field. Maybe Monday will be too soon. Maybe not. He was spotted at Friday’s practice getting work in with Christian Parker and Quinyon Mitchell. Perhaps the Eagles will want to see how he will perform against his former team, one he knows very well, and if that could launch him back to his Pro Bowl form from 2022.
“The challenge is obvious,” said Alexander about his former team. “They’re a really good offense, and they’re really good on third down. Those guys are a talented group. With that, you have to be focused.”
