AJ Brown Isn’t Only Eagles WR With Uncertain Future

The Philadelphia Eagles’ receiver room could look a bit different in 2026.

Most of the chatter has been about AJ Brown, but he isn’t the only guy who has an uncertain future right now with the franchise. Jahan Dotson has spent two seasons in Philadelphia and is a pending free agent now. The Eagles acquired Dotson to be the team's No. 3 receiver before the 2024 season kicked off. His numbers may not jump off the page, but Dotson played his role well in Philadelphia.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

In 2024, he had 19 catches for 216 yards, but had just 33 targets. In 2025, he had 18 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown on 36 targets. His role wasn't large, but when he was called upon, he did what the Eagles needed him to do. For example, the 25-year-old had 42 receiving yards in Super Bowl LIX on two catches after logging just 11 total receiving yards across the team's first three playoff games last year.

The Eagles' WR room is up in the air

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) celebrates with tight end Kylen Granson (83) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

After the season, Dotson was asked about his time in Philadelphia and made it sound like it will be coming to an end.

“I know that it’s probably my last day being here,” Dotson said. “So it’s tough seeing all the faces, all the relationships you built. Obviously, you still keep those. But those everyday locker room talks and everything like that, it’s tough leaving that. But it’s part of the business. ... It was fun. I learned a lot while I was here. Truly a remarkable two years. But my time’s probably coming to an end.”

With the Eagles already dealing with trade rumors around Brown, this will make the topic of Dotson's free agency even more important.

It's Super Bowl Week and The Athletic's Dianna Russini spoke to PHLY Sports and noted that she doesn't believe that Brown will be back.

"I have a feeling it's going to resolve itself by AJ no longer being in Philly," Russini said. "That's where I think it's going to head. I don't know that for a fact yet and I wouldn't be surprised if they move him to a team like New England, a team that's playing in the Super Bowl. ... I was poking around on it before the trade deadline, just in case they did it. [I think] they get a second-rounder."

If you lose Brown, DeVonta Smith immediately becomes your No. 1 receiver. But with Dotson's future also up in the air, you'd have to add multiple receivers to the room. The Eagles have arguably the best receiver room on paper right now, but there is at least a chance the team has to rebuild it almost from scratch this offseason with Dotson and Brown up in the air.

More NFL: Eagles Star Gets Surprise $6 Million Market Projection