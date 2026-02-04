Eagles Star Gets Surprise $6 Million Market Projection

The Philadelphia Eagles have been fortunate to have one of the top overall pass-catching tight ends in football in recent memory.

Dallas Goedert fits that description. There's no other way to shake it. Goedert is just 31 years old and had one of the better seasons of his career in 2025 after his standing with the franchise was up in the air for the 2025 season. Goedert was a trade candidate last offseason, but the Eagles ended up restructuring his deal instead to keep him around for one more season. But now he is a pending free agent after hauling in a career high 60 receptions to go along with 591 yards and 11 touchdowns.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Goedert is a pending free agent and deserves to get paid, but Spotrac has a surprisingly-low projected market value for the playmaker. Spotrac currently has his projected market value at just over $6 million across one year.

The Eagles should reunite

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) carries the ball for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If that's how Goedert is viewed around the league, it would be a no-brainer for the franchise to bring him back for at least one more season. Goedert was the Eagles' top red zone threat in 2025. Although the offense is going to look different in 2026 with Sean Mannion running the show, keeping a playmaker that Jalen Hurts is clearly comfortable throwing to in the toughest area of the field should be a priority, especially at that price point.

It does seem to be a bit low. Mark Andrews, for example, landed a three-year extension worth just over $39 million this season. Goedert is a comparable pass-catcher but he's a tad older. Andrews is 30 years old and Goedert is 31 years old. He should be in line for a bigger deal than what Spotrac is projecting after the season he just had. But it also was the first time he played in 15 games since 2021, which will surely be taken into account in his next deal.

The Eagles should consider bringing him back. If $6 million is a real possibility, the Eagle should offer that deal now.

More NFL: AJ Brown's Time With Eagles Could Be Ending, Says Insider