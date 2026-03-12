AJ Brown's Trade Market Continues to Shift for Eagles

The big question hanging over the Philadelphia Eagles right now remains the future of AJ Brown.

Until the Eagles either make a move or definitively say Brown is not being traded, this is going to remain the biggest talking point for the franchise. Brown is that good. He's the type of player who can completely transform an offense. If the Eagles end up keeping him, that obviously would help the 2026 season. If the Eagles end up moving him, they'll have a lot of work to do to replace him.

There were overflowing rumors leading up to free agency and the new league year, but Brown is still with the franchise. So, where do things stand? ESPN's Adam Schefter joined "Kincade & Salciunas" on 97.5 The Fanatic with the latest.

What's next for the Eagles and AJ Brown?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I think that's possible," Schefter said of Brown sticking around with Philadelphia in 2026. "But I think the trade talks still go on. Teams are still checking in. Their price hasn't been met. So, you know we've gone back and forth on this throughout the offseason, right? I initially started more likely to be traded than not. I still think somewhere along the way, now, I've shifted the other way again. ... I was 55 percent sure trading him, then I went to 45 percent and I think I'm back to the other side.

"And by the way, it just goes to show you that these things change week to week, right? So, it didn't really mean much. But I just think there's just too many conversations and too many feelings on AJ Brown's side over the course of the offseason at some point whether that's by the end of the month, before or during the draft or during training camp, at some point in time, just think that somebody is going to step up and meet the price and they'll be willing to move on. That's a gut feeling but it may not be right."

On top of this, Schefter said on ESPN on Wednesday that the Eagles would rather not move Brown.

"They would rather not move him, even though he would like to be moved. And they are not going to move him until they get what they feel is a fair price," as transcribed by John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia on X.

So, it sounds like despite the fact that the new league year is here, the market isn't completely closed or anything of that nature. For the sake of all of the noise, hopefully, the Eagles definitively address the situation one way or another soon.