Inside Jalen Hurts’ 'Mentality' After 4-INT Game Vs. Chargers

The Philadelphia Eagles are riding a three-game losing streak heading into the Week 15 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The guy to watch heading into the contest, of course, is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He had one of the toughest games of his career last week against the Los Angeles Chargers with four interceptions and a fumble.

With the Eagles preparing to take on the Raiders this week, Hurts opened up about his performance against the Chargers and his mentality this week.

The Eagles will be fine in the long run

"Success or greatness, those things aren't linear," Hurts said. "You have your ups, you have your downs, but it's about how you respond to it. And I think about that. It's nothing new that I haven't faced before. It's a matter of responding to it. And I got a lot of confidence how we will respond, I got a lot of confidence how it will go...

"When you put forth the work, you put forth the effort, good things happen when you need them to happen," Hurts continued. "That's my mentality. That's how I've gotten to where I am today. That's how I've been able to overcome some of the high mountains that have been in the way. And I don't look at this time or this opportunity in front of us as anything different. You're always going to be tested. You're always going to have something that you have to overcome. And this is something that, as a team, we've got in front of us that we have to attack with full force."

The Eagles clearly have work to do and there have been some overly reactive responses to the Chargers to the point where Nick Sirianni was asked if he would be benching Hurts. Obviously, the Eagles aren't benching Hurts. He's the reigning Super Bowl MVP and one of the top overall quarterbacks in the league. He had a bad game on Monday, but owned up to it. Now, it's time to look ahead to the Raiders.

