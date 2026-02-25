Howie Roseman Leaves Door Open for Eagles Legend’s Return

The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of decisions to make with free agency set to kick off in just a few weeks and it sounds like there's a chance that a legend could have another opportunity in 2026.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke about a wide range of topics on Tuesday at the National Football League Scouting Combine. Roseman was asked whether Brandon Graham could be back in 2026 and certainly left the door open for him after coming out of retirement for the franchise in 2025.

"I mean, Brandon Graham is always welcome in Philadelphia," Roseman said. "Obviously, when I think about what he's done for us as a player, as a person and then last year even when he came back. The versatility that he showed coming in at the end of the year and producing inside and playing defensive tackle. Just an all-time Eagles great. Future Eagles Hall of Famer."

The Eagles should bring Brandon Graham back

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) celebrates after defeating the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Graham has specifically said that if Roseman were to give him a shot, he'd come back for one more season.

"If Howie [Roseman] makes that call, I’m coming back. One more," Graham said on "Brandon Graham Unblocked."

Nothing has gotten done as of writing, but this certainly is a positive sign if you're in the cohort of Eagles fans hoping for another year of Graham.

Graham is 37 years old now and has already retired once, but he stepped up when he returned to the field in 2026. He spent some time at defensive tackle and tallied three sacks in nine games played. He's played 16 seasons in Philadelphia and has won two Super Bowls. If the Eagles actually do end up bringing him back for another season, it'd arguably be the right call. He showed in 2025 that he can still play and he's a leader in the locker room. What else could you hope for?

A cheap, one-year deal wouldn't hurt the payroll too much but could go a long way as the franchise tries to bounce back and make a run in 2026.