Final Eagles UFA Predictions

The Eagles have four key players to watch in unrestricted free agency led by defensive starters at all three levels.

With the legal negotiating period set to begin on March 9, here's how things stand with Philadelphia's free agents:

Market Watch

Edge Jaelan Phillips - Phillips is the Eagles' priority entering free agency, but the organization will have a walkaway number. In a poor free-agency class where Phillips is rated amongst the best players available, he may surpass the number Philadelphia is comfortable with.

S Reed Blankenship - The Eagles take pride in finding Blankenship as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State, and he’s a favorite of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The organization believes he’s reached the point of being a $10M player. Anything more than that and Philadelphia will tap out.

Stay

DL Brandon Graham - Graham has said he would like to play another season, and Roseman indicated the Eagles would welcome him back. The more prudent path would be to get younger, but it’s hard to move on from a franchise legend.

P Braden Mann - Many teams want to go cheap at punter and you shouldn’t rule that out, but Mann was so good last season, it’s hard to believe the Eagles would move on.

Surprise Return?

Brett Toth at Eagles practice on Aug. 12, 2025 | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

OL Brett Toth - A long-time favorite of Jeff Stoutland, it's tough to gauge Toth’s future with a new coaching staff, but he was so good as an interior backup last season and won’t break the back so why not bring him back as insurance for Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson?

Go

LB Nakobe Dean - The Eagles love Dean and vice versa, but Jihaad Campbell is waiting in the wings and is too talented to sit.

TE Dallas Goedert - If the Eagles don’t bring Goedert back for a ninth season, they will have to rebuild their entire tight end room.

Earlier in the process, Goedert was thought to be a goner, and it’s still about 60/40 that he will leave Philadelphia. However, if the market doesn’t develop, and Goedert could be had for one year for about $10 million, the Eagles could bring him back.

WR Jahan Dotson - The 2022 first-round pick recently said some wonderful things about Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts, but the lure of a greater opportunity to contribute elsewhere will have the Penn State product filing a change of address form.

Edge Azeez Ojulari - There was some hope that Ojulari could be a find on a one-year, prove-it deal last season, but the Georgia product was never able to get involved. He’ll take his reclamation hopes elsewhere.

Edge Josh Uche - The Michigan product was a solid part of the rotation early in the season and forgotten after the Eagles convinced Graham to come out of retirement and then traded for Phillips. Uche will look elsewhere.

OL Matt Pryor - The veteran fell behind Fred Johnson as the swing tackle, and Toth as a backup OG. He will move on.

RB A.J. Dillon - Dillon was buried on the depth chart last season and isn’t in the conversation to be brought back.

OL Fred Johnson - For the second straight year, Johnson will be searching for an opportunity to start in another city.

Edge Ogbo Okoronkwo - Okoronkwo was inactive for the first three games last season and tore his triceps the first time he was active.

QB San Howell - Unless Tanner McKee is dealt, Howell will be searching for a QB2 job elsewhere.

TE Grant Calcaterra - The Eagles will be looking for more well-rounded tight ends with a new outside-zone running scheme, meaning Calcaterra will try to catch on with a team looking for more of a receiving type at the position.

Contingency

CB Adoree’ Jackson - If the Eagles can’t get an upgrade at CB2 in free agency or the draft, they could do a lot worse than the veteran Jackson, who stabilized things in the second half of last season.

TE Kylen Granson - Granson was really good on special teams last season, and that’s value added as a potential TE3.

S Marcus Epps - If Blankenship signs elsewhere, Epps will likely be back as a veteran to help stabilize the back end.