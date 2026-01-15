Buccaneers Interview Eagles Special Teams Coordinator Michael Clay

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay had a virtual interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the same position on Thursday.

According to an NFL source, Clay’s contract with the Eagles is set to expire next month, and Philadelphia permitted Clay to speak with the Bucs about what would be a lateral move.

Eagles STC Michael Clay | John McMullen/Eagles on SI

While the Eagles could still decide to bring Clay back, the decision to allow him to discuss another potential option is an indication that Philadelphia is thinking about making a change.

Clay returned to the Eagles as Nick Sirianni’s special teams coordinator in 2021 and has been there every step of way through five consecutive postseason berths, two NFC championships, and a Super Bowl LIX win.

Philadelphia’s special teams units were solid in 2025 with punter Braden Mann being the standout with an excellent season.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Eagles ranked 14th in the third phase.

The core coverage group was led by linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Smael Mondon, tight end Kylen Granson and fullback Cam Latu.

Gunners Kelee Ringo and Sydney Brown were also effective while Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis excelled on the field-goal block team.

However, placekicker Jake Elliott had a down season for the second straight campaign.

Overall, the Eagles ranked 14th in punt return average and 30th in kick return average. They were 16th covering punts and No. 4 covering kicks.

After his initial hire in 2021, Clay received a two-year contract extension following the 2023 season in which Philadelphia ranked in the top 10 in 10 different special teams categories.

That year, the Eagles ranked first in special teams DVOA, had the NFL's fifth-highest grade by Pro Football Focus and was 10th in Rick Gosselin's annual composite rankings of special teams performance.

Clay's current tenure with the Eagles is his second after he started his coaching career as a defensive quality control coach under Chip Kelly in 2014. He moved over to assistant special teams coach the next season before re-joining Kelly in San Francisco in 2016.

Although Kelly was one and done with the 49ers, Clay spent five seasons there before returning to the Eagles.

With the Bucs, Clay joins a list of candidates that includes Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins, Miami Dolphins Special Teams Coordinator Craig Aukerman, and Baltimore Ravens Assistant Special Teams Coach Anthony Levine Sr.

Thomas McGaughey was the Bucs' special teams coordinator the last two years before being fired last week.

The Eagles’ assistant special teams coach is kicking specialist Tyler Brown.

