Chargers to Cut Eagles Super Bowl Starter, Time to Reunite?

One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is about to hit the open market.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday that the Los Angeles Chargers "plan" to release veteran offensive lineman Mekhi Becton after just one season with the franchise.

"The Chargers plan to release guard Mekhi Becton in the coming days, per source. The move saves Los Angeles $9.7 million on the cap," Fowler wrote.

Becton has had a roller coaster of a career to this point. The 26-year-old was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 National Football League Draft by the New York Jets. He showed some promise with New York, but was inconsistent and dealt with injuries with the franchise. The Jets opted to move on and that was positive for the Eagles. Philadelphia took a chance on him before the 2024 season and he lived up to his big-time potential. Becton had the best season of his career and started 15 games in the regular season and was a key piece en route to Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles should look to reunite

May 27, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Becton was rewarded with a lucrative deal with the Chargers last offseason, but took a step backward in Los Angeles. There was a time before free agency opened last offseason when it seemed like a new deal could be an option. That didn't happen, though.

With Becton heading to the open market, a reunion should at least be considered. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman alluded to the idea of Tyler Steen starting at guard for the second straight year in 2026.

“We got four Pro Bowl players coming back on our offensive line, which is exciting," Roseman said. "We feel like we got some young talent there, as well. Tyler Steen will be in his second year as a starter, and we haven’t hit free agency or the draft.”

Like 2024, it wouldn't hurt to roll the dice on Becton on a one-year, low-money deal, though. The offensive line struggled in 2025 due to injuries. Bringing someone back who has all of the upside in the world and has had success with the franchise would add injury depth at the very least, or if he can return to form and win a competition, a potential starter. There's very little downside.