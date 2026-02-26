Eagles $84 Million Star Returning After Retirement Scare

The Philadelphia eagles had a bit of scare around the Super Bowl with the offensive line. As the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks were gearing up to face off against one another in Super Bowl LX, rumors surfaced that Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson could hang up their cleats and retire.

Johnson has since squashed the noise and it seems like Dickerson did the same on Wednesday. Dickerson took to Instagram with photos in an Eagles uniform with two Eagles emojis. Not much to go off of, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared the photos on X and noted that Dickerson is "back."

The Eagles star is returning to Philadelphia

"Eagles G Landon Dickerson is back after considering retirement," Rapoport wrote.

This is big-time news for the Eagles. Dickerson is a three-time Pro Bowler and is just 27 years old. When healthy, he's among the best offensive guards in the National Football League. He played in 15 games in 2025, but was beaten up all season. He didn't shy away from that fact, which is why he considered retirement in the first place. But the Eagles star is sticking around. He inked a four-year, $84 million deal that has him under contract for the next three seasons as well.

Philadelphia's offensive line has quickly gone from a major question mark, to close to being set on paper. That doesn't mean that the Eagles shouldn't draft someone highly. They should in order to add a long-term replacement option, potentially at offensive tackle. But if healthy, the Eagles look good heading into the 2026 season. Jordan Mailata and Dickerson will hold down the left side. Cam Jurgens has been trying to get healthy as well and will be at center. Howie Roseman insinuated that Tyler Steen will be a starter at guard on the right side once again. Plus, of course, Johnson will be at offensive tackle on the right side.

When healthy, this offensive line has the potential to be the best in football. Unfortunately that wasn't the case in 2025, but there is some significant talent coming back to town and things quickly can turn around in 2026 if the team is fortunate to have better health.