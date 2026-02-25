Eagles' Tyler Steen Receives A Major Endorsement

The Eagles' had plenty of issues on the offensive line in 2025, typically the strength of the team.

Most of the problems could be tied to the injuries of veteran stars Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, and Cam Jurgens, with the biggest concern moving forward is how that trio will respond to their various issues. Both Johnson and Dickerson briefly considered retirement and Jurgens went to Medellin, Colombia for stem cell treatment on his balky back.

Considering their expensive contracts there is no moving off any of those players or star left tackle Jordan Mailata in the 2026 season, meaning if any change was in the cards it would have to come at right guard where Tyler Steen is coming off his first year as a starter for the Eagles.

Steen was solid in his first opportunity but because he doesn't have the same reputation of his four linemates, the perception is that any upgrade would be at his expense. Add on Ex-Eagles like Isaac Seumalo and Mekhi Becton likely being available and the annual big-name trap has been set.

Sequel For Steen

Eagles OL Tyler Steen | John McMullen/Eagles on SI

However, GM Howie Roseman downplayed that kind of idea while appearing on the Rick Eisen Show at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“We got four Pro Bowl players coming back on our offensive line, which is exciting," said Roseman. "We feel like we got some young talent there, as well. Tyler Steen will be in his second year as a starter, and we haven’t hit free agency or the draft.”

While Roseman isn't under oath at the podium nor is he making lineup decisions on game day, it's not the worst thing in the world for Steen to receive that kind of endorsement.

All that said, an offensive lineman is a distinct possibility in the first round of the draft in April with an eye on finding the heir apparent to Johnson, who will turn 36 in May. Meanwhile, Steen did enough in 2025 to keep himself in the mix but his rookie deal as a third-round pick out of Alabama will expire after the 2026 season, barring an extension.

The Eagles invested heaving on the offensive line during Day 3 of last year's draft, snaring center Drew Kendall and tackles Myles Hinton and Cam Williams. They also carried over talented undrafted free agents Willie Lampkin, who was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams, and Hollin Pierce.

Whether new offensive line coach Chris Kuper can develop any of the young talent on hand will be something to keep an eye on and Roseman is never against adding more on what is a foundational position for the organization.

