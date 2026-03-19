Dameon Pierce Brings Another Physical Hammer To Eagles' Backfield

Put them on the scale, and the weight will be the same. Pull out the tape, measure them from top to bottom, and the height is about the same. Put them in pads and watch them run against a defense, and, well, even their style is the same. If not for the numbers on the back of their jerseys, you might not be able to tell them apart.

The Eagles' newest addition to the running back room, Dameon Pierce, is 5-10, 215 pounds. Bigsby, whom the Eagles acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sept. 8, is 5-11, 215. They both run with a physicality that delivers punishment.

“I don’t wanna say I’m like nobody,” said Pierce, when asked on a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday if he sees similarities with his new teammate in the way they run the ball. “Tank runs his way, I run my way, but you know, in that regard, I would agree that we’re both physical backs and use physicality to get every yard we can for sure.”

Pierce has seen Bigsby up close from their days in the SEC, when Pierce was at Florida, and Bigsby was at Auburn. They then played in the AFC South - Pierce with the Houston Texans and Bigsby with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, they are teammates after Pierce signed a one-year deal with the Eagles on Thursday.

“I loved his career at Auburn,” said Pierce. “…Got to see a good bit of him. Of course, I’ve been keeping tabs on him. He’s a great running back. Young guy, promising. That running back room is just full of guys ready to compete and play ball.”

Fans clamored for Bigsby’s hard-charging style last year, but the coaching staff chose to limit his use, and with Saquon Barkley in the house, it’s hard to argue for more touches. As it was, Bigsby ran for 344 yards on 58 carries, a 5.9 yards per carry average, and two touchdowns. He broke loose for 104 yards on just nine carries against the New York Giants on Oct. 26.

Saquon Barkley Will Make Playing Time Difficult For Backups

Running back Saquon Barkley answers reporters' questions in the days leading up to the Eagles' home playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

The Eagles had a hard time finding carries for Barkley’s backups last year, which included Bigsby, Will Shipley, and A.J. Dillon, who was inactive for nine games, and was active in another but didn't play.

That may not bode well for Pierce, who has played just five games last year, four with the Texans and one with the Chiefs, after claiming him when Houston cut him. It was a season hindered by a quad injury.

“I take every up and down in my career as a collective and just look at it and try to learn how to get better from it,” he said. “Coming to Philly is just another step in my journey that I’m looking forward to. At the end of the day, I just want to play ball. Philly gave me a great opportunity to do so.”

Pierce had 939 yards as a 22-year-old rookie, including a 139-yard game against the Eagles, in which he had 27 carries, in a 29-17 loss on Thursday Night Football. He had 179 yards in the 2024 regular-season finale against the Titans, before the bottom dropped out last year when he had just 36 yards in the five games he played.

“Coming from an athletic standpoint, coming from just being a competitor, it sucks,” he said. “It sucks, just bluntly putting it. I’m at a point now in my career where I have experience on my side, and I’m just using it as a building block to go further.”