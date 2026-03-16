Darius Slay Wants Just One Team to Call: Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles' cornerback room is stacked right now, but could they bring another piece to town?

Philadelphia has two First-Team All-Pros on its hands in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. That's not all, though. The Eagles, fortunately, are keeping Michael Carter II in town and have signed former Pro Bowler Riq Woolen and two-time Super Bowl champion Jonathan Jones. The Eagles' cornerback room already looks like the best in football. The Eagles don't need to make another move at this point, but old friend Darius Slay did at least insinuate that he would be interested in a conversation with the franchise.

The Eagles placed a waiver claim on Slay this past season when they were in need of a No. 2 cornerback and the Pittsburgh Steelers opted to move on. They did not land him, though. The Buffalo Bills had priority and brought him in, although he never played a game for them.

Will the Eagles reunite?

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) reacts as he takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Slay insinuated before the 2025 season that it would be his last in the National Football League, but he has not announced his retirement at this time. A video popped up on social media on Sunday and made some noise as Slay talked about the idea of playing in 2026 and made it clear he doesn't want any team to call him outside of Philadelphia.

"No team can call me, but the Eagles," Slay said.

Slay re-posted the clip on his official X account with a little message in response.

"Ya'll be forgetting my 1st team all pro too now damn I worked hard for that!!!"

Yall be forgetting my 1st team all pro too now 😂😂 damn I worked hard for that!!! https://t.co/M5hRFGbV2C — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 15, 2026

The Eagles clearly wanted Slay back during the 2025 season. If not, they would not have placed a waiver claim on him. As of writing, it's unclear if the franchise still feels the same way after bringing in Woolen, Jones and keeping Carter around.

If he wants to play another year, it wouldn't hurt to at least give him a call and see what it would cost. Having a training camp competition doesn't hurt, especially at a low cost. What if he beat out someone like Jones or Carter? At the very least, we know that Slay doesn't want any other team calling him.