Eagles Bringing In Key Safety And Special Teams Contributor For Visit: Will He Fill One Of Vacant Roster Spots?

There are a few open roster spots on the Philadelphia Eagles. Final construction of the 90-man roster is ongoing, as the Eagles are seeking to fill a few of the roster spots remaining.

Nazeeh Johnson is visiting the Eagles in hope to land one of those roster spots, NFL Network has reported. Johnson has found his niche in the NFL as a key special teams player, surviving in the league in spike of being a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft.

What does bringing in Johnson mean for the Eagles going forward? Will Philadelphia even sign Johnson even with the open roster spots available?

Who is Nazeeh Johnson?

Johnson was the 259th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, considered a long shot to make the Kansas City Chiefs' 53-man roster. A safety from Marshall, Johnson ended up playing in 11 games in his rookie season -- three in the postseason (including the Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles).

A torn ACL in 2023 led to Johnson missing the entire season, but he returned in 2024 and started six games at safety (played 16 games). He was on the field for 48% of the defensive snaps and 40% of special teams snaps for the Chiefs. He allowed a 74.6 passer rating in coverage with two touchdown passes.

A shoulder injury limited Johnson to just two games last season, not even playing a defensive snap. Johnson was still a key special teams player for the Chiefs in Weeks 17 and 18 when he returned, but Kansas City's season was over at that point.

Johnson thought he would be re-signed by the Chiefs, but that never materialized as free agency went on. The Eagles haven't signed Johnson yet, but they are certainly giving hima look inside teh Jefferson Health Training Complex.

Can Johnson make the Eagles 53-man roster?

The Eagles have three roster spots available to fill in the 90-man roster, as they currently have 87 players on the roster. The Eagles actually get a free roster spot with Joshua Weru thanks to the International Pathway Program (Uar Bernard is expected to be on the 53-man roster), so there's four roster spots available.

Johnson could be one of those four spots, as he was a proficient special teams player in Kansas City with starting experience at cornerback. Johnson also played safety, but the majority of his snaps are at cornerback.

If the Eagles sign Johnson, the move is for depth at cornerback. Johnson does have starting experience there, but this is a move to add some competition behind Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Tariq Woolen.

The Eagles backup cornerbacks are Jonathan Jones, Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett, and Mac McWilliams. Tariq Castro-Fields and Kapena Gushiken are also in the mix.

Special teams is Johnson's ticket toward the 53-man roster, battling Ringo, Jones, and Bennett for snaps in camp this summer.

What about the other open roster spots?

Since the Eagles have four roster spots open, there could be a few players from the rookie minicamp tryout that could make the 90-man roster.

The most notable tryout players on hand during rookie minicamp were veteran running back Khalil Herbert and Elijah Mitchell, as well as experienced offensive guard Michael Jordan. Those are players who could help the depth situation for Philadelphia immediately.

Perhaps the Eagles bring in those three along with Johnson. Those are the four open spots.

There were 30 players on a tryout at the Eagles rookie minicamp. Perhaps a few of them make the roster after an impressive weekend.

As Nick Sirianni says, don't miss Adam Thielen. The Eagles will do their homework here.