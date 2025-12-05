Darius Slay Addresses Eagles Elephant In The Room

The Philadelphia Eagles tried to reunite with six-time Pro Bowler cornerback Darius Slay this week, but things didn't work out.

Philadelphia placed a waiver claim on the 13-year veteran, but wasn't able to land him because of the fact that the Buffalo Bills claimed him as well and had a higher priority. In the vast majority of cases, this would be the end. The Eagles would go one way and Slay -- and the Bills -- would go in another. But the saga hasn't ended yet. Reports surfaced on Thursday that Slay will not be reporting to Buffalo as he contemplates his future in the National Football League in general.

On Thursday night, Slay joined fellow former Eagle Emmanuel Acho on "Speakeasy" and answered a wide range of questions including why he isn't going to Buffalo and also what if the Eagles had the priority in the waiver order and got him.

Will Darius Slay return?

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Oh, man, we don't know, man, but we'll see, though," Slay said to Acho.

Acho followed up and asked the question and Slay responded:

"I don't know, really," Slay continued. "I honestly don't know, man. I'm just telling you because of the fact, though. I had a real big impact with my kids. Like I said, me and my oldest son, we've been going through the wars together since Pee Wees...This was his senior year of football. He's doing basketball and my middle one, I just left his game. It just felt good to be there. You know what I'm saying? It just felt good to be there. It would've been a hard time thinking about it, but you know, Philly is my second home. I don't know how that would've hit if it would've hit. But when I got home the other day, I'm like 'Shoot, this feels too good being at the crib.'"

It would be nice having Slay as a member of the Eagles again for the stretch run. There's no denying that. But you can't argue against his logic there. If this really is the end of Slay's career, it was a great one and he'll be remembered in Philadelphia fondly.

