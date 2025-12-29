Eagles Defense Saves Win Over Bills After Offense Fizzles - Again

The defense did its part. Again.

The offense was yuck. Again.

For nearly four quarters, the Eagles’ defense shut out the Bills, but fatigue set in because the offense could not do a thing. Nothing.

Yet, the Eagles won, because its Super Bowl-worthy defense forced a two-point throw from Josh Allen to sail wide of his target, allowing Philly to escape rainy Buffalo with a 13-12 win.

It was their third in a row and put them at 11-5 this season. It may be the last time we see the starters until the playoffs open the weekend of Jan. 10. There’s a slight chance they can earn the No. 2 seed, but the Bears, who play Sunday night, have to lose twice and the Eagles will have to beat the Commanders at home on Sunday.

The Bills scored two touchdowns in the final 5:15, but a blocked PAT by Jalen Carter and the missed two-pointer to win foiled the Bills' attempt to stay in the race to win the AFC East. As it is, the Patriots are champions of that division.

The win snapped a streak of 12 straight regular-season games Allen won at home in December and January, and it’s not easy winning in Buffalo, especially in the torrential rains that fell for a good part of the game. The Bills were 26-2 in their last 28 home games, so credit the Eagles - at least the defense. The win also ended Buffalo's four-game winning streak.

The offense was a colossal mess, and it was clear that the defense wore down because of it.

Jalyx Hunt Sacked Josh Allen Twice In Win

The offense managed just 17 yards of offense in the second half with only one – one – first down over the final two quarters. It went three-and-out four straight times. Jalen Hurts did not complete a pass in the second half. Its ineptitude allowed the Bill to dominate the time of possession, winning that 35:15 to 24:45.

On the Hunt pic.twitter.com/t3ipIHeMwR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 28, 2025

The Bills’ run defense was one of the worst in the league, ranked 30th. The Eagles dented it for just 82. Saquon Barkley had 68 of them on 19 runs.

The only touchdown the Eagles scored came in the first quarter, with 39 seconds left, and it was basically a gift from the defense when Jaelan Phillips strip-sacked Allen and Jihaad Campbell tracked it down 33 yards away from the line of scrimmage to give the offense the ball. Given the ball at the Buffalo 45, the Eagles marched for the score, a 1-yard TD to Dallas Goedert.

The score was one highlight for the offense. It was the 11th TD of the season for Goedert that pushed him past Pete Retzlaff for the most touchdowns in franchise history for a tight end. Retzlaff had 10 in 1965.

The other highlight for the offense was A.J. Brown, who went over 1,000 yards receiving for the fourth straight year, which is an Eagles record. He is currently one of four NFL players with 1,000+ receiving yards every year since 2022, joining Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Brown had all 68 yards receiving in the first half to hit 1,003.

The defense, though, stole the show. It sacked Josh Allen five times, with Jalyx Hunt getting two and Moro Ojomo, Jalen Carter, and Phillips getting one each. They held the Bills without any points in the first half as the Eagles took a 13-0 lead at the intermission, and their 12 points were the fewest points they had scored in four years.

Cornerback Cooper DeJean tied a career-high in sacks with nine set earlier this year in Tampa. Safety Marcus Epps also recorded nine tackles. The Bills had the league’s second-ranked rush offense, averaging 158 yards. The defense held it to 120.

If this were a Super Bowl preview – and it’s hard at this point to believe it is with an offense that looked like that on Sunday – the rematch should be a doozy in Santa Clara on Feb. 8.

