Dolphins Expected To Interview Eagles' Alec Halaby For GM Job

PHILADELPHIA - For the third consecutive year, Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby is garnering interest from outside the organization.

The Miami Dolphins have requested permission to interview Howie Roseman’s protege for their general manager job, according to NFL Media.

The Dolphins fired long-time GM Chris Grier in-season and finished the campaign with Champ Kelly as the interim GM.

Halaby had interest from the New York Jets last year before they went with Darren Mougey as their new GM. The year prior, both the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders kicked the tires on Halaby before settling on Dan Morgan and Adam Peters, respectively.

The Eagles’ well-regarded front office usually generates outside interest each year and Halaby has had the feel of the next to leave for a GM job for a few offseasons.

A Harvard graduate, Halaby joined the Eagles in 2007 as an intern after working with FootballOutsiders.com, and worked his way up from Player Personnel Analyst, to Special Assistant to Roseman, Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy, and finally Assistant GM in 2022.

Often pigeonholed as an “analytics guy,” Halaby has actually been involved in all aspects of the Eagles’ football operations for a decade and is one of the more well-rounded candidates out there with significant experience in scouting and the science of roster building, along with his analytics foundation.

The Dolphins have also requested to interview several other candidates for their vacant GM job, including Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, 49ers Director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams, Rams Assistant GM John McKay, Niners Vice President of Player Personnel Tariq Ahmad and San Francisco Assistant GM RJ Gillen.

Complicating matters for all the candidates is the future of Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel, with the sentiment growing that the offensive-minded mentor could return.

An arranged marriage would point to the three San Francisco execs – Williams, Ahmad and Gillen – having a leg up because McDaniel worked in that organization from 2017 to 2021 and was Kyle Shanahan's offensive coordinator in 2021 before getting the Miami Job in 2022.

