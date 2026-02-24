Dolphins’ Jeff Hafley Raves About Former Eagles OC
Kevin Patullo’s disappointing final year in Philadelphia didn’t dissuade new Dolphins’ head coach Jeff Hafley from bringing Nick Sirianni’s former right-hand man to Miami.
The Dolphins hired Patullo as their passing game coordinator after he was removed from the offensive coordinator role with the Eagles following a season in which the talented offense failed to hold up under the burden of massive expectations in the 2025 season.
Overall, Patullo spent five seasons on the Eagles coaching staff, spending the first four as PGC before being elevated to OC after Kellen Moore left to become the head coach in New Orleans in the aftermath of a Super Bowl LIX championship.
Blown Away
Patullo added the title of associate head coach in Philadelphia during the 2023 and 2024 seasons and often helped Sirianni with the administrative aspect of a head-coaching job.
“When I interviewed him, I was blown away, Hafley said when discussing Patullo at the NFL's Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “The knowledge that he has, the football experience that he has, what he did for that entire [Eagles] organization.
“Don’t forget: He won a Super Bowl and behind the scenes, what he did with that offense and with that whole team, listening to him talk and his football knowledge, not just about offense, but about game management, about situational football.”
Hafley recounted a video meeting, noting Patullo’s expertise in mutiple aspects of the game.
"I got off the Zoom and I said to [offensive coordinator Bobby [Slowik] we gotta try to hire this guy,” Hafley said.
Hafley also noted that Patullo “had other opportunities and other options."
“I think he’s gonna be a huge asset to what we do and it’s unfair to judge anybody off of one single year,” the Dolphins head coach said.
One person's discard can be another's delight.
Before getting the Miami OC job, Slowik interviewed with the Eagles to replace Patullo as the OC in Philadelphia, a position that ultimately went to 33-year-old former Green Bay quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion.
