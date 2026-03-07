Dominoes Are Falling: How They Affect The Eagles

Several significant dominoes have fallen around the NFL, and while they haven’t overtly involved the Eagles, the fallout further clarifies Philadelphia’s position with the legal negotiating period looming on Monday.

GM Howie Roseman still has to declare his short-term intention with star wideout A.J. Brown, while the top priority in free agency remains retaining edge defender Jaelan Phillips.

If you peel back the onion, Chicago sending D.J. Moore and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick to Buffalo for a second-round pick (a third-round value in league circles) removed the Bills from being a Brown suitor, a significant pawn in the leverage game Roseman is trying to create because the executive doesn’t want to move his three-time second-team All-Pro wideout in the conference.

With two days until the negotiating period, it looks like New England or the status quo for Brown. And the latter only pushes things back to other significant windows for personnel moves like draft weekend, perhaps late in August (the Micah Parsons template), the in-season trade deadline, and a year from now, when it would be much more palatable to move Brown from a salary-cap standpoint.

The growing sentiment around the league is not if but when the Eagles will eventually move Brown.

Meanwhile, out in Las Vegas, the Maxx Crosby situation was resolved with the Baltimore Ravens sending two first-round picks – No. 14 overall in April and a 2027 first-rounder – to the Raiders for the star pass rusher.

Eagles rumors, fueled by some Lane Johnson social-media recruitment and a lesser-known insider floating the idea that the Eagles would have sent Jalen Carter to Vegas if needed, came up empty.

In fact, from what we’ve learned, the Eagles were never serious players from the Raiders’ perspective, where the goal was to get draft picks for a roster that their GM John Spytek recently admitted the organization had to be “super honest” about.

To show you the significance of the Ravens offer, it was the first time in the franchise’s 31-year history that it traded a first-round pick to secure a player, and they used two to do it.

Things Are Getting Clearer

Eagles GM Howie Roseman at the start of Eagles training camp on July 23, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

More so, Roseman has implicitly explained the Eagles’ philosophy last month: draft well, retain as many of your own players as possible, and supplement things from outside the building in free agency or the trade market.

Had the Eagles’ GM been willing to make an exception for Crosby (he would have for Myles Garrett or Parsons), the Eagles’ starting point this year was 23, a significant drop from 14, so he’s not winning anyway.

According to multiple NFL sources, the Dallas Cowboys were the runner-up in the Crosby sweepstakes and the only real other contender in the end. The New England Patriots (more of a Crosby desire) and Jacksonville Jaguars, the latter according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, were on the periphery.

Crosby to Baltimore does affect the Eagles on two fronts however.

The Ravens were also one of the AFC teams keeping an eye on the Brown situation, and with their first-found stockpile exhausted, that door is now closed.

Also, one less pass-rush-needy team is in play for Phillips.

The idea that cap-strapped Minnesota would be willing to trade Jonathan Greenard for a second-round pick, and Green Bay will be releasing Rashan Gary adds two more legitimate edge-rushing pieces to the chessboard, which could keep the demand for Phillips from exploding.