Eagles' Adoree' Jackson Raves About Young Cornerbacks

PHILADELPHIA - Veteran Adoree’ Jackson has had a front row seat for the continued development of second-year Eagles’ cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, who are both in the mix for All-Pro honors in their young careers.

The ninth-year pro has been impressed.

“I played with some great corners – Malcolm Butler, James Bradberry, and Logan Ryan – and to see Q and his mentality, how humble he is, and how he comes in to work every day and how consistent he is. He just puts his head down [and works],” Jackson said. “To be his age that he is and to be able to come in here do it day in and day out. It says a lot about him as a player but more as a person to be able to do out there and do that."

Mitchell has been the closest thing to a lockdown outside CB in the NFL this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mitchell has been targeted 75 times this season and allowed just 32 receptions for 335 yards. That’s a dismal 42.7 completion percentage for opposing quarterbacks, who have amassed a 56.3 passer rating when looking the Toledo product's way.

What makes Mitchell great?

"Being relentless. His fearlessness. Just his demeanor,” Jackson said. “You have to have a certain demeanor to play corner, and I think he has that. I think you just see how he walks, how he talks and his swagger.

“... A lot of people think DBs are supposed to be like exaggerated with ego and swagger, but for me it's how Q comes in and handles himself. I think that's what a true DB is, Just go out there and plays his game. Doesn't say much and then does it the next snap, the next game."

A Football Player

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean (33) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

DeJean, meanwhile, is a versatile tackling machine who is in the conversation as the best slot cornerback in football. He also plays outside in the Eagles’ base defense and can even pitch in at safety if needed.

“Tough as nails. Tough as nails,” Jackson said of DeJean. “Very calm, very smart, and very definitive of what he's gonna do and how he's gonna do it.”

The words “good football player” resonate time and time again when others speak about DeJean because the Iowa product is going to find a way to excel wherever you put him.

“Again, you say play outside, inside. That's a tough task to do,” Jackson said. “So the smarts is one of the biggest things that comes into play. But just how smooth and calm he plays the game. He plays it like that's what he's always been doing. … When you're an athlete, you got that smarts, you got a good feel for the game, and you're a football player. You can put them anywhere."

After years of playing on lesser teams, Jackson is on the cusp of being an NFC East champion with larger goals in front for him and his teammates.

"That would be special not just to be a part of the team but to go through the OTAs, the camp, you know, the blood, sweat and tears with the guys and just to be there in that moment with them and for them,: said Jackson. "That's what I just think about, just all that I can do to possibly help. But at the end of the day it's all those guys. So it's just nice to be in that moment with them."

