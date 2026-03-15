Eagles-AJ Brown Trade Reportedly Viewed as 'Inevitable'

Is there a major trade coming for the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card Round against the San Francisco 49ers and the chatter started up pretty much right after about AJ Brown's future with the franchise. Although the rumors have been loud and out there, it's important to note that the superstar receiver has said everything right this offseason. During Super Bowl Week he talked about how Philadelphia is his "home" and how excited he is about Sean Mannion taking over as the team's offensive coordinator.

The rumors have been loud and picked up steam on Friday around the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, but The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that "no move is imminent" and if a deal is going to happen it would be closer to June 1.

The Eagles superstar remains a trade candidate

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The rumors have been loud and all over the place. Although a deal has not been made, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported citing multiple league sources that a move is viewed as "inevitable."

"The first week of free agency has come and gone without the Eagles trading veteran receiver A.J. Brown. There continues to be a league-wide belief that it will eventually happen," Florio wrote. "Multiple league sources have characterized it to PFT as inevitable. The question is whether the Eagles will do it before or after June 1. Before free agency started, it was believed they’d wait until after June 1, when the 2026 cap consequence would be dramatically smaller. With the Eagles not making a significant move during the free-agency period — and given that edge rusher Jaelan Phillips left for the Panthers on a four-year, $120 million contract — the thinking is that the Eagles could absorb the full dead-cap charge in 2026, if they choose to do so.

"Regardless, the thinking is that Brown will indeed be gone before Week 1. So where will he go? On Friday, The Athletic reported that the Eagles had 'serious conversations' about a trade for A.J. Brown with the Rams and the Patriots. As we understand it, however, the Rams tapped out of the talks. ... The Patriots remain in play, despite the recent addition of former Packers receiver Romeo Doubs. One source predicts that the Patriots will be the eventual destination."

If the Eagles were to make a move, financially it would be better to do so after June 1. When you have a top-five receiver at least being talked about as a trade candidate, it's a big deal. That's why it's important to follow all of this noise as it comes in. Right now a deal may be viewed as "inevitable," as Florio pointed out, but nothing has gotten done.