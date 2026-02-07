AJ Brown Speaks Out With Eagles Trade Rumors Swirling

The trade rumors have already swirling about Philadelphia Eagles star receiver AJ Brown. While this is the case, he opened up on Friday and seemingly quieted the noise.

Brown joined Micah Parsons on "The Edge with Micah Parsons" and spoke about a wide range of topics. Throughout the process, Brown showed love to Philadelphia while the city his home.

"When I got to Philly, Philly welcomed me with open arms," Brown said. "That's home, man. I love them. I love the support, the love, the accountability, I love everything else that they do. Philly is Philly. You have to be there to understand.

The Eagles star spoke out

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

That doesn't really sound like a guy who wants out, huh? Also, he talked about the offense as a whole and his excitement for next season.

"As an offense, we just come back and just really watch the tape and just like I said, rediscover ourselves and go to work each and every day," Brown said. "Being accountable and take it one day at a time. We have great leaders in our locker room. I'm fortunate to be a part of that, especially on offense. We do have a lot of talent, but talent gets us nowhere. It's all about being detailed and disciplined. ... I'm always excited. Sometimes change is not a bad thing. I have the utmost respect for [Kevin Patullo]. To me, he did a tremendous job and he has a great heart but I'm excited for the season. I am excited for what's to come, for sure."

Now, the rumors continue to swirl. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the situation is still "unresolved."

"AJ Brown’s situation with the Eagles is still unresolved, but his relationship with the team remains somewhat tenuous," Russini wrote. "From what I’m hearing, substantial conversations about his future have not yet taken place, but expect talks to ramp up around the NFL combine in two weeks."

Brown's comments speak volumes. He didn't sound like someone who wants out, although there is a long offseason ahead.

