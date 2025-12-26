Eagles Are A Bit Of A White Whale For The Josh Allen Bills

PHILADELPHIA - The scope of the Buffalo Bills’ success during the Josh Allen era has been significant, with two notable qualifiers.

The most obvious of those is that the Bills have failed to get over the hump and reach the Super Bowl, let alone win it. The lesser-known hiccup is an inability to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both Allen and Bills head coach Sean McDermott have topped 30 of the other 31 NFL teams during their impressive run in Buffalo and need a win over the Eagles Sunday to complete a bar few coach/QB combos ever get to.

All the Bills have done since Allen arrived as the No. 7 overall pick out of Wyoming in 2018 is win. They have reached at least double-digit victories and made the postseason in seven consecutive seasons, both the longest current streaks in the NFL.

Against NFC foes, Buffalo usually dominates with a gaudy plus-310 point differential against interconference foes since 2020, far surpassing Kansas City’s plus-247 as No. 2 AFC team over that span.

Bills Haven't Topped The Eagles Since 2011

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

However, the Bills haven’t beaten the Eagles since Oct. 9, 2011, McDermott’s first year as the defensive coordinator in Carolina after 10 years as an assistant under Andy Reid with Philadelphia.

Allen was at Firebaugh, CA. High School the last time Buffalo beat the Eagles.

To be fair, the two teams have not been familiar foes, and Philadelphia only has a three-game winning streak in the series, and only two triumphs over Allen and McDermott, a 31-13 drubbing at Buffalo in 2019, which was the Doug Pederson era, and a 37-34 overtime win at Lincoln Financial Field in 2023 in what was Nick Sirianni's first experience with a walk-off touchdown.

Jake Elliott tied that game with a 59-yard field goal in the waning seconds of regulation before Jalen Hurts won with a 12-yard walk-off run in overtime.

“Walk-off touchdown and first time I had ever been a part of a game where you win on the very last play in the NFL,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said when asked what he remembered most about that shootout. “... I think about that walk-off touchdown that we scored on. I think about Jake Elliott's field goal that he made to send the game into overtime and the operation that it took with [former Eagles LS] Rick [Lovato] and with [Eagles P] Braden [Mann] and with [Eagles K] Jake [Elliott] in the field goal unit to make that kick.

“Obviously, you watch the game this week as you prepare, so a lot more plays are on my mind as far as that goes."

If the Bills can exorcise the Eagles demon perhsps that bodes well for their SUper Bowl hopes.



"Those [plays] are the two main things that [I remember]," Sirianni said. "And how good of an opponent Buffalo is and the sustained success that they've had through the course of these last five, six, seven years. Really good opponent, great coaches, great players. Josh Allen is a phenomenal football player."

MORE NFL: Christmas Day Football Highlights Key Trait Of Eagles' Jalen Hurts