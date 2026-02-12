Sean Mannion Could Determine Jalen Hurts' Future With Eagles

Why won’t Jalen run? It was on a list of a dozen or so questions about the 2025 Eagles. Was it the coaching staff that reined him or was it Hurts himself who wanted to run less? Perhaps new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion will get to the bottom of it.

Maybe it’s just that the quarterback doesn’t have the same burst he did five years ago when he was breaking into the league. He will be 28 this summer, and the league continues to get younger as he ages, with defensive players entering the league in their early 20s – they are quicker, faster and physical.

Hurts’ game is likely evolving. He threw for a career-high 25 touchdowns with just six interceptions last season, and four came in one game. He has just 11 interceptions in the past two years combined with 43 touchdown passes, and he was a Super Bowl MVP in that stretch.

Pretty good, right? Worthy of a contract extension? Yes. Will the Eagles do it, if only to help offset the salary-cap hit they’ll incur over the next couple of years?

So many questions, so few answers as the NFL begins the countdown to free agency and the start of its new league year on March 11.

Adjusting To New OC's System Could Determine Jalen Hurts' Future

Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion reviews his practice schedule during practice on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hurts’ contract has taken center stage in what most will agree is one of the most important offseasons the Eagles have faced under Nick Sirianni. Times, the coaching staff, and soon, some personnel, - they are a-changing.

One reason for Hurts’ contract being discussed is that this is the final year of guaranteed money on the deal. He is guaranteed a salary of $51.5 million this season. Another reason is that the salary cap will be strangled under his current deal, with the QB counting $31.9 million on their cap this year and growing to $42.1 in 2027 and $47.5 in 2028. Those are big numbers for a team with big contracts looming on the defensive side of the ball.

An extension would reduce them. A trade would eliminate them. Which one will the Eagles choose to do?

A lot could hinge on how Hurts performs with another in an endless line of offensive coordinators. The preliminary expectations are that Mannion will run more under-center passing plays and open the middle of the field more than what Hurts has been used to. The quarterback’s adjustment to that system could determine his future in Philly.

