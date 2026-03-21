Eagles Bet on 6'6'' Auburn Edge's Potential in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The 2026 National Football League Draft will kick off in just over one month with the first round taking place on April 23.

Philadelphia will make its first selection at No. 23 after an upset in the Wild Card round of the playoffs by a heavily injured San Francisco 49ers team. Obviously, the Eagles would prefer to make their first selection at No. 32, meaning they would have won the Super Bowl, but that isn't the case. The Eagles' first pick will come at No. 23, barring some sort of trade, which wouldn't be shocking with Howie Roseman running the show.

With that being said, where do the Eagles need to add? The biggest immediate need for the Eagles is the pass rush after losing Jaelan Phillips in free agency. The biggest long-term need right now arguably is offensive line depth after Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson considered retirement this offseason. Finding a good, long-term offensive lineman is difficult and very expensive if you look to free agency. Right now, the Eagles are good from a starting perspective for the 2026 season, but a long-term replacement for Johnson is necessary. The Eagles have already solved the cornerback position and the No. 3 receiver spot, so they're good there. When the Eagles are on the clock at No. 23, going with a pass rusher or offensive lineman should be the priority. The Athletic dropped an intriguing mock draft on Thursday that has Philadelphia selecting Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk.

"No. 23. Philadelphia Eagles: Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn," The Athletic's Brooks Kubena wrote. "Edge rusher emerged as a primary need for the Eagles after the Panthers lured Jaelan Phillips away in free agency with a four-year, $120 million contract. Retaining Phillips was a priority for GM Howie Roseman. But the Eagles weren’t willing to exceed their budget.

The Eagles should consider Keldric Faulk

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (DL38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"After Phillips chose Carolina, the Eagles came up short in a bidding war over Trey Hendrickson and considered a trade with the Vikings for Jonathan Greenard. Signing Arnold Ebiketie to a one-year deal did not fulfill the role the Eagles required. That Faulk fell to 23 was surprising. The front office had offensive tackle atop its wish list, but bolstering the defensive front with a talent ranked No. 15 by Dane Brugler matches Philadelphia’s team-building strategy."

If available, this is the exact type of move Roseman and Co. should consider. ESPN currently has Faulk ranked as the No. 5 overall edge rusher in the draft class and the No. 24 overall prospect in the class. If the goal is to add an edge rusher, there may not be a better option when the Eagles are on the clock.

He had 10 sacks overall in 37 total games for Auburn over the last three years. In 2024, he had seven sacks and 11 tackles for a loss in 12 games. In 2025, he had two sacks and five tackles for a loss in 12 games played.

The numbers may not sound explosive, but what makes Faulk really stand out is his size. He was listed at 6'6'' and 276 pounds at the combine. He's also just 20 years old. For Faulk, it's all about the potential, rather than the numbers from the 2025 season alone. If he's on the board at No. 23, he would be absolutely worth the gamble. Vic Fangio has shown over and over again how he can get the most out of guys on defense. Faulk could be a monster in Fangio's system. The two biggest needs are the edge and offensive tackle depth. This is the type of move that would help to solve one of them.