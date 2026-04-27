Occam’s Razor in Philly: Eagles' Howie Roseman Drafted His Board, Not The Scheme

PHILADELPHIA — Entering the 2026 NFL Draft, there was genuine debate in Philadelphia about how much Howie Roseman would alter his evaluation process in light of the pending offensive scheme changes.

In hindsight, the answer was little to none.

Roseman tipped his hand before the draft when asked about the transition from longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland to Chris Kuper and how that might impact his view of the OL prospects.

“I would say we have a system evaluating players that really fits and transcends scheme,” Roseman said at his pre-draft media availability.

Many expected Roseman and his staff to prioritize more athletic, zone-scheme fits for what was anticipated to be a stretch-based rushing attack under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, run-game coordinator Ryan Mahaffey, and Kuper.

Instead, the Eagles selected two offensive linemen: massive Miami offensive tackle Markel Bell in the third round and powerful Georgia guard Micah Morris in the sixth. Both appear better suited to Stoutland’s power/gap principles than the scheme many projected for the new staff.

“The criteria and qualities that we’re looking for in offensive linemen — they fit not only this staff and our last staff, but the way that we’re thinking,” Roseman said. “Certainly there are tweaks when you have a new scheme and new coaches come in, but I think we’ve got a good system that fits the players and the people that we’ve brought in, and we’re excited about continuing that.”

That trend extended beyond the offensive line.

The selection of dynamic tight end Eli Stowers ran counter to the George Kittle “pie-in-the-sky” archetype, who excels at setting the edge while serving as a receiving mismatch.

No Point Guard

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At quarterback, the Eagles didn’t take a Day 3 point-guard type like Luke Altmyer. Instead, they drafted the left-handed, athletic “Taysom Hill-like” project in North Dakota State’s Cole Payton.

Even the notion that drafting Makai Lemon and Stowers early was some kind of master plan to force Jalen Hurts to throw more over the middle was more circumstance than dogma.

Over three days, the perception did not match reality — and Occam’s Razor prevailed. Roseman simply stayed true to his board.