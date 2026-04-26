On The Eagles' 2026 Draft: Defense Overshadows Offense Again With Addition Of Jonathan Greenard

PHILADELPHIA - Howie Roseman was intent on adding the context to the Eagles' 2026 draft haul, reminding observers that veteran trade pickups Jonathan Greenard and Dontayvion Wicks were part of Philadelphia's repopulation efforts over the weekend.

At the top of the draft the Eagles pressed Ctrl-Alt-Del to start the reboot of what was an underachieving and aging offense in 2025 with three consecutive premium picks of that side of the football beginning with a targeted trade up for Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon in the first round,

From there, the Eagles doubled down on the playmaker theme with exciting Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers arriving as the heir apparent to veteran tight end Dallas Goedert in Round 2, and finished their premium picks in Round 3 with massive Miami offensive tackle Markel Bell, who will have time to breathe and develop behind Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

That offensive emphasis was a noticeable pivot.

Over the previous several years, 10 of Philadelphia’s 12 premium picks had gone to the defense, yielding significant returns and helping fuel the Super Bowl LIX championship run.

This year, however, the early offensive tilt still played second fiddle to a major splash on Vic Fangio’s defensive front.

The Greenard Deal: The Weekend’s Defining Move

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) rushes the ball against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

On Day 2, Roseman sent two third-round picks — No. 98 on Friday night plus a 2027 third — to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2024 Pro Bowl pass rusher in Greenard. The deal had been in the works for weeks and was the most impactful decision Roseman made over the past three days.

“Obviously, we’re always looking to improve our pass rush and both fronts,” Roseman said Friday, underscoring a foundational organizational principle. “He’s one of just six guys who’s posted 12 or more sacks in two of the last three seasons. He’s a really fun player to watch — someone we’ve studied extensively for a long time.”

Two years earlier, the Eagles had pursued Greenard in free agency but miscalculated by signing Bryce Huff instead. Greenard went on to thrive in Minnesota, earning team captain honors and becoming one of the most respected players in that locker room. Meanwhile, Huff was traded to the 49ers and retired after the 2025 season.

Landing Greenard on the second swing — and immediately signing the edge rusher to a four-year, $100 million extension with $50 million guaranteed — came after Philadelphia was outbid for Jaelan Phillips in free agency. It also served as a sharp reminder that roster building is rarely judged in a vacuum.

“What you see is a relentless player with elite physical tools,” Roseman said. “He can win in multiple ways. He’s hard to block. When we played Minnesota, we were constantly game-planning around where he was at all times.”

The cap-strapped Vikings were reluctant to part with a locker-room cornerstone.

“I know how much he means to KO [head coach Kevin O’Connell] and the entire locker room,” Vikings interim GM Rob Brzezinski said. “He’s a leader, a captain, and an impact player. This isn’t something that makes the Minnesota Vikings better today, but there were a lot of factors involved — particularly the economics.

"We reached a resolution we felt made sense moving forward. We’re going to miss him. We love the guy. It’s part of the business. We’re happy he got his new contract, even if we’re not jumping up and down about it.”

Short- and Long-Term Implications

In the short-term, Greenard’s presence should only help the development of emerging edge players Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt. Longer term, however, it complicates their futures in Philadelphia, likely forcing the team to choose between the two when second contracts come due.

“That was a big part of the conversations we had over the last couple of weeks,” Roseman insisted, “making sure we maintain the flexibility to sign our young defensive players.”

The Offensive Reboot

The one-two punch of Lemon and Stowers at the top of the draft caught many off guard, especially with several highly regarded offensive tackles still on the board.

Roseman’s interest in the elite tackle class appeared to cool after Alabama’s Kaydn Proctor went No. 12 to Miami and Georgia’s Monroe Freeling was selected 19th by Carolina. The Eagles sent two fourth-round picks to Dallas to leapfrog Pittsburgh and secure Lemon — a precise, middle-of-the-field potential difference-maker who thrived in Lincoln Riley’s offense at USC, a coach Roseman has long admired.

Stowers, an athletic former college quarterback, became the second tight end off the board behind Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq (selected 16th by the Jets). A run of tight ends quickly followed, with Texas A&M’s Nate Boerkircher (No. 56), a player the Eagles also had interest in, Michigan’s Marlin Klein (No. 59), and Ohio State’s Max Klare (No. 61) all going in rapid succession.

Stowers stood out as the most dynamic playmaker in the group, though his development as an in-line blocker will be closely scrutinized.

“Anything a tight end is asked to do at the NFL level is something I want to keep improving,” Stowers said after being drafted.

With Greenard anchoring the pass rush and a fresh wave of offensive talent injected into the lineup, Roseman has signaled a clear intent to stay aggressive and keep the championship window in Philadelphia wide open.

The 2026 Eagles are already starting to feel relevant again.

