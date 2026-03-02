Eagles Bring Back DL Ta'Quon Graham
The Eagles made a minor signing Monday, a week ahead of the start of the legal-negotiating period before the start of the new league year on March 11.
The organization brought back defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, who spent the final 10 games of the 2025-26 season on the practice squad.
Graham was signed to the Eagles’ PS on Nov. 8 of last year, three days after being waived by Atlanta, his original NFL team, where the Texas product had been since being selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Depth For The D-Line
Graham, 27, played 51 games, starting 16 over four-plus seasons with the Falcons, tallying 88 tackles – five for loss – 1.0 sack, 13 quarterback hits, and 36 pressures with one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Graham topped out by playing 47% (471) of the Falcons’ defensive snaps in 2022, 42% of the team’s total.
Moving forward, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Graham has some inside and outside versatility to play anywhere on teh defensive front in a pinch.
Regarded as a high-IQ player, Graham was a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll at Texas and was an honorable mention All-Big 12 player in 2020.
