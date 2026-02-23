Eagles’ Dream TE Target Suddenly Looks Unrealistic

The tight end position is completely up in the air for the Philadelphia Eagles right now.

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson are all pending free agents. They were the top three tight ends for Philadelphia in 2025. Goedert has been the Eagles' top tight end for years at this point. There isn't a long-term answer for the franchise right now, which is why Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq has been a popular player linked to Philadelphia in mock drafts early on this offseason.

While this is the case, NFL Network NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah shut down the idea of the Oregon tight end coming to town.

The Eagles have a hole at tight end

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

"I don't see them going in that direction," Jeremiah said. "I think Sadiq is a talented player, but he's not in the same grade for me as Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren. He's just not as big. He's going to be around 6'3, 245 pounds. Those guys are just bigger guys. Sadiq is going to run like crazy, he's going to jump out of the gym, super dynamic, super explosive, someone who can take quick screens from the tight end position and do things with it, with the explosiveness and the ability to just run away from everybody.

"And then you'll see him on a lot of runaway routes, a lot of wheel routes. But I don't think he's as polished as either Loveland or Warren, in terms of running a full complement of routes that you want from the tight end position. And it's just not Howie Roseman's M.O. I look at where they are offensive line-wise. I know Lane Johnson is coming back, but that's something you're looking for in the future. You have to find that eventual replacement there."

ESPN has Sadiq ranked as the No. 1 tight end prospect in the 2026 draft class and the No. 14 overall prospect. He would be a dream target for the team. He had 560 yards, 51 receptions and eight touchdowns in 14 games played. He's dynamic and would give the team a long-term option that it really needs right now. But Jeremiah arguably is the top NFL Draft insider out there right now. His words hold weight. So, that's a bad sign for Sadiq coming to Philadelphia.

The tight end market already started moving on Monday. Reports surfaced that the Atlanta Falcons will be franchise tagging Kyle Pitts, including from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

That would take one replacement option off the table for Goedert. Jeremiah made it sound like Sadiq won't be an option early for the Eagles either. So, what should Philadelphia do? There aren't many options out there better than Goedert at this time. If the Eagles aren't going to take Sadiq, the team arguably should try to hand Goedert a short-term deal and then take a tight end later in the draft and push the long-term problem to next year.

