Eagles Building Contingencies — And Eyeing the Off-Ramp with A.J. Brown

There are contingencies, and there are off-ramps.

In a vacuum, the Eagles’ acquisition of Dontayvion Wicks — for a 2026 fifth-round draft pick and a 2027 sixth-round selection — from the Green Bay Packers on Friday is a contingency plan in case Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman gets what he wants and trades superstar receiver A.J. Brown to New England or elsewhere.

In that scenario, Wicks would be the leading contender to step in as WR2 opposite DeVonta Smith, a player the organization believes is ready to be a true headliner in what is expected to be a revamped offensive system modeled after a Kyle Shanahan- or Sean McVay-style attack.

All of this is happening under the direction of 33-year-old first-time play-caller Sean Mannion, who knows Wicks well from their time together in Green Bay.

Nothing Roseman does is a standalone move, however. He has been building layers of contingencies for life post-Brown since signing Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million on March 17.

Eight days later, Brown’s close friend, Elijah Moore, was brought in on a more modest one-year deal — at least partly on the recommendation of senior personnel director Joe Douglas, who originally drafted Moore 34th overall in 2021 as GM of the New York Jets.

Wicks, along with his one-year, $12.5 million extension through the 2027 season, arrived less than two weeks before the draft, adding yet another layer to the contingency planning.

Few believe Roseman is finished.

Big-Bodied Wide Receivers

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) got close to the end zone but officials ruled against his touchdown after a replay review as the Cards take on Clemson in the first half at L&N Stadium Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given the depth of the wide receiver class in the 2026 draft, it’s reasonable to expect the Eagles to use one of their four picks in the top 100 on the position.

What stands out about the team’s 30 pre-draft visits is not just the sheer volume of wide receivers. Other than Indiana star Omar Cooper Jr. (6-foot, 199 pounds), a potential first-round pick with Z, X and slot versatility several of the prospects — Louisville’s Chris Bell (6-2, 222), Texas Tech’s Caleb Douglas (6-3, 206), and Ole Miss’ De’Zhaun Stribling (6-2, 207) — carry size and measurables that closely mirror those of Brown.

Put it all together and it’s clear the Eagles have their turn signal on. desperately searching for the right moment to cross lanes on the Schuylkill Expressway and take the off-ramp with Brown.

It might not be easy, but that appears to be the goal.