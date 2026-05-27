How Does The Eagles WR Depth Chart Look Entering OTAs: Where Dontayvion Wicks Stands In The Battle

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to look different at wide receiver this season.

A.J. Brown is soon to be on the move, leaving the Eagles with a revamped wide receiver core. DeVonta Smith headlines the group as the WR1, followed by first-round draft pick Makai Lemon, trade acquisition Dontayvion Wicks, and free agent signings Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore.

How does the wide receiver depth chart stack up entering minicamp? This is the projection:

WR1: DeVonta Smith

This is Smith's opportunity to show the Eagles he can be the WR1 of this team, and Smith has certainly proven he can handle the job. In an offense with a high-volume passing attack, Smith is going to get the majority of the targets.

Smith could have a Puka Nacua or Jaxon Smith-Njigba-type season if used properly in this Eagles offense. The Eagles intend to give him every opportunity.

WR2: Dontayvion Wicks

Wicks is expected to enter minicamp as the WR2, as the Eagles gave him a vote of confidence by handing him a one-year extension past this season. This is an opportunity for Wicks to prove himself in a familiar offense after being cast off by Green Bay this spring.

There will be more of an opportunity for Wicks to thrive in this offense, as he'll get more targets and use his route-running skills more frequently. Helps Wicks is familiar with Sean Mannion and his offense from his time with the Packers.

Wicks gets the chance to hold off Lemon as long as he can as the WR2. Whether Wicks is the WR2 or WR3, he'll be getting a fair share of targets this year (and next).

WR3: Makai Lemon

Lemon will open minicamp as the WR3, but his role will be primarily in the slot. The Eagles have huge plans for Lemon in his rookie season, as he'll also get his fair share of targets and be allowed to grow in this offense.

Lemon will be part of the top three wide receivers in the Eagles offense, no matter if he's the WR2 or WR3. He'll be the top option in the slot, and Smith will play the "X." Smith, Lemon, and Wicks can interchange roles.

WR4: Hollywood Brown

Brown should have a role in this offense based on his contract, even if it's only for one year. Outside of Smith, Brown may be the Eagles' best deep-ball threat -- and he can create yards after the catch.

There's a lot to like regarding Brown in this offense, even if he won't get a lot of targets. The Eagles have just one ball, and there's a lot of pass catchers.

The battle for WR5: Elijah Moore, Darius Cooper, Johnny Wilson, Britain Covey

The Eagles do have an intriguing battle for the remaining wide receiver spots, whether they keep five or six wideouts. They were impressed enough with Cooper to develop him and keep him around last season, but Cooper will have to improve this year if he wants to stick around.

Philadelphia took a chance on Cooper last season, and minicamp and training camp was where he shined. If Cooper repeats his performance last summer, he makes this team.

Moore signed a one-year deal to provide training camp competition, and could find his way onto the roster if he performs to the level early in his career. Remember, Moore is only 26 years old.

Wilson was making the Eagles last year before a gruesome knee and ankle injury ended his season in August. He can't be counted out of a roster spot because of his ability to block as a wide receiver, which is a lost aspect of the position.

Covey was one of the best punt returners in the NFL a few seasons ago. The Eagles could still use a punt returner, but that competition will be determined in training camp. If Covey is healthy, he has a shot.

The rest: Quez Watkins, Danny Gray

Watkins spent four seasons in Philadelphia as a deep-ball threat and as the WR3 receiver for a number of years. He hasn't played a regular season game in two years and is fighting for a job, essentially auditioning for a practice squad spot for the Eagles or someone else.

Gray is a former third-round pick and stodd out last minicamp. Perhaps he can do the same and get on the radar once again. Both Watkins and Gray are long shots to make the team.