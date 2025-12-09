Eagles-Chargers Stock Market: Catastrophe In Cali, Turnover-Ridden Performance Sinks Philly

Cameron Dicker kicked a go-ahead 54-yard field goal — his fifth of the game — and Tony Jefferson intercepted Jalen Hurts at the 1-yard line in overtime, lifting the Los Angeles Chargers to a 22-19 victory over the suddenly slumping Eagles in a mistake-ridden game at SoFi Stadium.

The Eagles (8-5) were threatening late in overtime when Hurts spotted Jahan Dotson streaking away from Chargers safety Tony Jefferson near the goal line but cornerback Cam Hart read Hurts' intent and peeled off his underneath coverage responsibility to tip the football into Jefferson's hands and seals the game.

Moments earlier Chargers edge defender Odafe Oweh committed a critical neutral zone infraction that gave the Eagles a first down on 4th-and-4 situation. On the very next play, Hurts made the critical mistake on first down.

Typically, the most ball-security conscious QB in the NFL Hurts, who came into the game with two interceptions and five total turnovers in 12 games, threw four interceptions and had a career-high five turnovers.

Dicker, a former Eagles fill-in when Jake Elliott was injured in 2022, also made a 46-yard field goal with 12 seconds left sent the game to send the game to overtime after Elliott’s 44-yarder put the Eagles ahead 19-16.

Here's our weekly stock market for the Eagles:

THE BULLS:

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

UNDER PRESSURE: Chargers QB Justin Herbert was pressured on 68.3% of his dropbacks, the sixth-highest in a game (min. 20 dropbacks) over the last 10 seasons, according to NextGenStats.

The gutty Herbert, who was playing with a broken non-throwing hand, was forced to scramble on 19.5% of his dropbacks and took a sack on 17.1% of his passing attempts. The Eagles had a season-high seven sacks, including a career-high 2 1/2 from Jalyx Hunt.

The Eagles acccomplished all that without their most talented interior defender, Jalen Carter, who was out with persistent pain in his shoulders. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio often kicked Jaelan Phillips and Brandon Graham inside in obvious passing situations.

STILL GOT IT: Saquon Barkley had had a difficult season but broke out for a 52-yard touchdown run off a tush push look in the first play of the fourth quarter and the superstar reached over 21 miles per hour on the play as he left the Chargers defense in the dust.

COACHING HISTORY: According to Elias Sports, Monday's game was the first time two head coaches with 75-or-more career games and a .680-or-higher winning percentage -- the Eagles' Nick Sirianni and the Chargers; Jim Harbaugh -- squared off since Chicago's Mike Ditka and Washington's Joe Gibbs did it on Nov. 13, 1988.

THE BEARS:

BALL INSECURITY: Since 2021, the Eagles have a 40-2 (.952) record when winning the turnover battle. During their three-game skid Philadelphia has given it away nine times and has not won the turnover battle in each contest.

TIGHTROPE: The Eagles lead the the NFL coming into the game with a .717 (33-13) winning percentage in one-score games dating back to the 2021 campaign. That trend didn't hold up against the Chargers who won the overtime squeaker despite struggles protecting Herbert.

CALIFORNICATION: The Eagles lost for the first time in the Golden State in over a decade. The last time Philadelphia failed in California came on Sept. 28, 2014 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 28, 2014.

MORE NFL: Eagles' Offense Must Show Some Life Vs. Chargers