Eagles' Coach Expects Saquon Barkley To Be 'Exceptional' In New Scheme

In theory the Eagles' projected offensive shift would best utilize a patient, cutback runner comfortable with allowing reach blocks to develop in an outside zone-centric ground game.

That's a definition that doesn't necessarily fit the Saquon Barkley we've seen in Philadelphia to date but head coach Nick Sirianni believes the 2024 All-Pro can operate in any offensive system.

“He’s been highly productive in many of the schemes,” the Eagles' head coach said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Whether it’s gap schemes, whether it’s inside zones, whether it’s pin and pulls, whether it’s toss cracks. Every one of these things, I’m picturing him breaking a big run off that.

"That’s a common theme with good football players that can fit into a lot of different schemes. I believe he’ll be exceptional at that.”

Barkley followed up his historic 2024 campaign in which he set the NFL's all-time rushing record (including the postseason) with 2,504 yards with a pedestrian one, at least by his standard and the Eagles' typically dominant rushing attack fell off for the fist time in the Sirianni era.

The Philadelphia running game recorded a five-year low in yards per rush (4.2), and also bottomed out in advanced statistics like yards before contact (1.61), and total rush EPA (-11.82), according to SumerSports.

Drives were often derailed by negative runs.

Barkley had 41 negative runs last season (14.6% of his overall rushing attempts), ranking second in the NFL among all players with at least 50 rushing attempts.

Fit Or Flub?

Running back Saquon Barkley answers reporters' questions in the days leading up to the Eagles' home playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Those issues prompted an in-season change with Sirianni stepping in to incorporate more under center looks that helped deal with some of the "junk" opposing defenses were throwing at Barkley when he was offset in shotgun or pistol formations.

The Eagles are doubling down on that belief with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, run game coordinator Ryan Mahaffey, and offensive line coach Chris Kuper after the unintended consequence of losing Jeff Stoutland, who felt his voice in the running game was lessened.

The Eagles other running backs under contract are Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley.

Like Barkley, Bigsby projects as a more hit the hole, north-south runner than the patient style that Kenneth Walker flashed in Super Bowl LX for Seattle.

From a traits standpoint Shipley would be the best fit for stretch scheme but the Clemson product hasn't been given many opportunities during his first two pro seasons.

"I think those three guys have complimentary skills sets," GM Howie Roseman said. "Really talented players. Really excited to see what they're going to be able to so in 2026. I feel really confident that they're going to be put in great positions to succeed."

