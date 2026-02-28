Eagles Connected to 27-Year-Old Seahawks LB With Big Upside

The Philadelphia Eagles' pass rush is going to be under a microscope as long as Jaelan Phillips is available. Right now, Phillips is a pending free agent and there are just a few days to go until the market opens up.

Free agency will begin on March 9. If Phillips hasn't inked a deal with the Eagles by then, he'll hit the open market and there surely will be significant competition for his services. NFL.com has Phillips ranked as the No. 3 overall free agent of the offseason.

If Phillips were to leave, the Eagles would need to respond. The Eagles' pass rush struggled early on in 2025 before they went out and got Phillips. The same issue would remain if he walks. Plus, Nakobe Dean is someone who also could be on his way out of town, so that doesn't help. ESPN's Aaron Schatz predicted that Phillips will end up leaving — and joining the New England Patriots — and that the Eagles will respond by signing Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champ Boye Mafe.

The Eagles need to look at the pass rush

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is pressured by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Philadelphia Eagles," Schatz wrote. "Edge Boye Mafe (SEA). The Eagles could use more help on the edge to rotate with Nolan Smith Jr. and Jalyx Hunt, and Mafe had an outstanding season for the Super Bowl champions in 2025.

"Although Mafe had only two sacks, he added 33 pressures. His 18.7 percent pass rush win rate was eighth among edge rushers and his 11.4 percent pressure rate was 17th. Mafe is quick and still in his prime, turning 28 in late November."

Mafe is the No. 11 overall free agent heading to the open market, per NFL.com. In 2025, he had two sacks and 31 total tackles in 17 games played, but only four starts. In comparison, he racked up 15 sacks across the two previous seasons (9 in 2023 and 6 in 2024).

Arguably, he wouldn't be a one-to-one fix if Phillips were to walk. If the Eagles could land Mafe plus another pass rusher, that would be a good way forward. But if the Eagles lost Phillips, they'd still be in a worse position, even with Mafe.