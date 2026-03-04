Eagles Unlikely To Run It Back With Powerful O-Lineman

While it was hardly a surprise and in the NFL ether for more than a week, the Los Angeles Chargers officially moved on from offensive lineman Mekhi Becton after one unproductive season on the West Coast.

we've released TE Will Dissly, G Mekhi Becton, and waived T Savion Washington pic.twitter.com/pFillkS2Ht — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) March 4, 2026

The idea of a reunion with the Eagles is not in the cards., however.

Becton was able to resuscitate his career in Philadelphia during the 2024 season, helping Saquon Barkley run for an NFL record 2,504 yards through a Super Bowl LIX win over Kansas City. The big man's signature pancake blocks was often a staple of Barkley's home run-level carries that season and were certainly missed in 2025 when the Eagles' ground game regressed.

Becton ultimately signed a two-year deal worth $20 million with the Chargers but reportedly fell into some of the bad habits that plagued him with the New York Jets, who selected the 6-foot-7, 363-pounder at the No. 11 overall selection in the 2020 draft, hoping the Louisville product would turn into a franchise left tackle.

Tyler Steen moved into Becton’s spot at right guard last season, and GM Howie Roseman recently gave Steen a vote of confidence at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“We got four Pro Bowl players coming back on our offensive line, which is exciting," Roseman said on the Rich Eisen Show. "We feel like we got some young talent there, as well. Tyler Steen will be in his second year as a starter, and we haven’t hit free agency or the draft.”

No Longer A Fit

Mekhi Becton | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Running it back with Becton also doesn’t fit based on the Eagles' move away from former offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and the shift to an outside zone running game designed to stretch the defense horizontally.

At his best, Becton is a pure power player and not the type of athlete the new trio spearheading the ground game – offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, run game coordinator Ryan Mahaffey, and OL coach Chris Kuper -- will be looking for.

An offensive lineman is a distinct possibility in the first round of the draft in April for the Eagles, with an eye on finding the heir apparent to future Hall of Fame right tackle Lane Johnson, who will turn 36 in May.

Meanwhile, Steen played well enough in 2025 to keep himself in the mix, but his rookie deal as a third-round pick out of Alabama will expire after the 2026 season, barring an extension in the meantime.