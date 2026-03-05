Next Eagles Player at Risk of Cost-Saving Cut

With the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine now behind us, we're at a point in the offseason when things are about to explode.

It would be a stretch to say this period is the calm before the storm because moves are already happening ahead of free agency opening up on March 9. Next week, things are going to get even more explosive around the league as players start to find new deals around the league. Right now, teams are preparing for that. We've seen trades pop up around the league, including the Chicago Bears trading DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills, and also plenty of reports about cuts to come.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been quiet so far, outside of the trade rumors around superstar wide receiver AJ Brown. The trade rumors have been out there, but the Eagles haven't made any big moves quite yet. Over the next few days, Eagles fans should have their eyes on cornerback Michael Carter II.

Will the Eagles make a change?

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Michael Carter II (35) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium.

The Eagles brought him to town ahead of the 2025 trade deadline in a trade with the New York Jets. Carter played in eight games with the Eagles down the stretch, including one start. When the Eagles acquired Carter, the biggest question for the cornerback room was the No. 2 outside corner spot opposite of Quinyon Mitchell. The Eagles are set at nickel with Cooper DeJean, which Carter also has played a lot of. Carter came to town, but the Eagles didn't shift DeJean outside. It would be a surprise if that were the case now and so Carter is expendable. Plus, the Eagles would get significant cap savings if they were to move on from him in the coming days.

The Athletic's Brooks Kubena noted that Philadelphia would get $8.7 million in salary cap savings if Carter is released.

"Philadelphia Eagles," Kubena wrote. "DB Michael Carter II. The Eagles can get $8.7 million in cap savings by cutting Carter. There is no other player who offers them savings above $3.7 million."

So, to sum up, the Eagles are set at nickel with DeJean and Philadelphia would get significant savings from moving on from Carter. If there is anybody on the roster to watch as a cut candidate in the coming days, it would be Carter.