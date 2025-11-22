Eagles-Cowboys: Dallas Added Their Own Difference-Maker At The Trade Deadline
PHILADELPHIA - Among the many storylines in Sunday’s NFC East matchup between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys is the fact that both teams added difference-makers on the defensive side of the football.
For Philadelphia, it’s edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who has been a revelation in his first two games after reuniting with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
The rangy pass rusher has looked like the final piece of the puzzle on the Eagles’ defense, which has looked like the best in the NFL against two outstanding offenses - Green Bay and Detroit – since Phillips’ arrival.
For the Cowboys, the game-changer for DC Matt Eberflus is on the interior with Quinnen Williams, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft and a former first-team All-Pro with the New York Jets.
The ultra-quick Williams put up unreal numbers in a Cowboys win over Las Vegas on Monday night, with five pressures, five quarterback hits, and 1 ½ sacks on 28 pass rushes despite drawing a double-team 50% of the time.
As a 303-pound interior player, Williams' average get-off time of 1.08 seconds was a tick better than Raiders superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby at 1.10 despite Crosby being about 50 pounds lighter.
"I don't know why New York traded him, I'm gonna be honest but I'm not gonna get into all that,” Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley said. “Sadly, he's in Dallas, but I love our guys and I love that matchup.”
Tough Matchup
Starter center Cam Jurgens is working through the NFL’s concussion protocol and may be ready to play on Sunday afternoon. If not, it will be veteran Brett Toth.
Either way, the goal will be to slide protection to Williams, more often than not.
Similar to Phillips’ presence making everyone better for the Eagles, Williams has made a bunch of good players, Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa on the interior, and Jadeveon Clowney, Dante Fowler and rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku, better.
“We know it's gonna be a tough matchup but it's something we gotta keep our eye out for,” Barkley admitted when discussing Williams. “But they have great players on all three levels so we gotta go out there and kind of get back to our level of football and executing.”
Prediction: Cowboys 28, Eagles 27
MORE NFL: The Real 'Negativity' Surrounding The Eagles Isn't What You Think