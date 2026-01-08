Niners Coaches On Eagles' Vic Fangio: 'Locked In' On Opposing Offenses

The Mutual Admiration Society has had a busy week while operating on both coasts.

After Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio spoke glowingly about San Francisco head coach and play-caller Kyle Shanahan earlier this week, the sentiments were reciprocated by Shanahan on Wednesday.

“I mean, Vic schematically, he has always been the best to me,” Shanahan said. “As good as anyone there is. Has a very sound scheme that he doesn’t need to change up very much. It just naturally changes with how he does his coverages, how he does his fronts, the personnel groupings he does.

“He’s very good at getting a beat on what you’re trying to do and making you adjust.”

Shanahan has tried to hire Fangio on multiple occasions, but the timing has never worked out.

“I’ve tried all the times that there’s been an opportunity,” Shanahan explained. “Just, he’s always been with someone else when that’s happened. I mean, I tried really hard in ‘17 when we first came here and I tried like two other times on separate occasions.

“So, Vic’s a guy that I’ve always respected, gone against a number of times before I became a head coach, so that’s why I respect him so much and through the process been able to become friends with him.”

On Thursday, Niners offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak got his opportunity to discuss Fangio.

“There’s the fundamentals to his defense that he has always had, and they haven’t changed much. And they’re so well coached in those things,” Kubiak said. “His coverages, to me, they’re the same as they’ve been, but he’s so good at adjusting to modern pass concepts, and he knows where the holes are that you’re trying to attack in his defense and he’s going to try to take those away.”

According to Kubiak, Fangio is “locked in” on what opposing offenses do well and can teach his players how to mitigate the strengths of the offense.

“It’s just, you can tell he’s a coach who studies your scheme, he tries to study and take away the things you do well and he’s locked in on it,” said Kubiak. “And so, to me that’s what he is the best at in this league. It’s not that it’s crazy how the scheme is or anything, it’s when he calls things, it’s how he coaches his players to know what you’re doing and to try to capitalize on what the offense is doing.”

The matching of wits between Fangio and Shanahan is strength vs. strength.

The 49ers are No. 7 in total offense, fifth in passing offense and No. 1 in third-down offense, while the Eagles’ defense is No. 5 in points-per-game allowed, and No. 9 in red-zone defense.

For all the talk about the coaches, though, they’re not stepping in between the lines, and that’s where the Eagles figure to have an advantage.

“It always starts with the players,” Kubiak admitted. “They’re super talented on defense, up front, especially. It starts with 98 [Philadelphia Eagles DT Jalen Carter]. He’s one of the most talented interior players that we’ve gone against. But, all their interior players are really strong physical guys, really good edge setters. And then when you look at their linebackers, [Philadelphia Eagles LB Zack] Baun’s about as smart and instinctive as a linebacker gets in this league. And then just really solid in the backend.

“So, all three levels, they’re talented, extremely well-coached and coordinated. Vic knows how to identify what you’re trying to do and take away those things that your offense is trying to exploit. And that’s why they’re a top defense. We’re going on the road, so the environment is going to make it harder. So, it’s a big challenge.”

