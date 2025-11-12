Eagles Today

Eagles' DC Gets Back Another Option In The Secondary

The speedy Jakorian Bennett is back in the mix for Vic Fangio.

John McMullen

Eagles CB Jakorian Bennett speaks with reporters after practice on Aug. 18, 2025.
Eagles CB Jakorian Bennett speaks with reporters after practice on Aug. 18, 2025. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
PHILADELPHIA - After being sidelined six games with a pec injury, Eagles cornerback Jakorian Bennett is back from Injured Reserve. 

Philadelphia took Bennett’s practice window to the 21-day limit before activating the third-year CB before a walkthrough practice on Wednesday afternoon.

A more difficult roster decision was avoided when recent trade pickup Jaire Alexander unexpectedly walked away from the game on Tuesday, informing the Eagles that he wanted to get right from both a physical and mental standpoint before deciding if he wants to continue his NFL career.

Alexander was place on the Reserve/Retired list Wednesday, which created the 53-man roster spot needed for Bennett. 

Bennett, 25, was a trade pickup himself back in August when the Eagles acquired the Maryland product from the Las Vegan Raiders for defensive tackle Thomas Booker during training camp

Bennett actually injured the pec in Philadelphia’s Week 1 win over Dallas but played through the injury before things became too problematic after a Week 3 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams.

The 2023 fourth-round pick has played 24 defensive snaps for the Eagles this season, registering six tackles and one pass defended.

Another Option?

Adoree' Jackson
Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) carries the ball defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Adoree' Jackson (8) during the third quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bennett joins veteran Adoree’ Jackson and fellow third-year player Kelee Ringo as the outside options for Vic Fangio opposite of Quinyon Mitchell in nickel defense looks.

Second-year star Cooper DeJean plays outside in the base defense when only two CBs are on the field and kicks inside to the slot when Fangio has nickel personnel in the game.

To date, the Eagles have started in a nickel defense during six of their nine games during a 7-2 start. Jackson has started in four of those games with Ringo getting the other two.

During Monday’s 10-7 win over Green Bay, Jackson played 56 snaps (82% of the defense’s total) and contributed three tackles and a pass defended.

Moving forward the approach could be piecemealed depending on the opposition’s ability at WR. For now, though, the default setting for Fangio seems to be Jackson.

The veteran DC is still trying to figure out what he has in Bennett.

“Incomplete,” Fangio said when asked what Bennett had shown him before the corner was placed on IR. “I just bever felt I had  agood handle on what he is and what he isn’t. I just don’t think he’s played enough to answer that with definite conviction.”

Published
John McMullen
