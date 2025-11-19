Eagles’ DC Praises Explosive Cowboys Offense
PHILADELPHIA - Vic Fangio wasn’t making news on Tuesday when the well-regarded Eagles’ defensive coordinator praised the Dallas Cowboys offense.
The numbers already bear that out.
The Cowboys (4-5-1) and that high-powered offense will enter their home-and-home rematch with Philadelphia (8-2) on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, attempting to keep the NFC East relevant into December.
A loss by Dallas, which succumbed to the Eagles, 24-20, in the season opener at Lincoln Financial Field, would basically assure the division crown for Philadelphia in advance of Thanksgiving Day.
The offensive side, though, hasn’t been the problem for the Cowboys, who will enter Sunday with the No. 3 offense in the NFL and the top-ranked passing offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott, and star receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.
Balanced Offense
“I mean, they're one of the best offenses in the league. They're like [No. 3] in yards, [No. 2] in points, first in passing, yet 12th in rushing, which they’ve got balance,” Fangio said. “They're really a good offense. With those dynamic receivers, the tight end, [Cowboys RB] Javonte [Williams] at running back. Prescott makes it go; he's having a hell of a year."
With Prescott running things, Dallas is the only team in the NFL this season to feature a top-five player in passing, rushing and receiving yards. Prescott is (fifth in passing with 2,587 yards and 21 touchdowns), Williams (fifth in rushing with 809 yards) and Pickens (second in receiving with 908 yards).
More so since 2023, the Cowboys have scored at least 40 points in seven home games, tied with Detroit for the most 40-point home games during that span.
That's a strong test for a young Eagles' offense that seems to have taken the next step after the acquisition of edge defender Jaelan Phillips. Over the past two games Fangio's defense has allowed a total of 16 points against two other top-tier offenses in Green Bay and Detroit.
The context to that is that there was a 12th defender in those two games (the weather) that will not be in play in the controlled environment of AT&T Stadium.
The issues with Dallas to date have largely been on the defensive side, but the personnel has improved significantly from the last time the Eagles met the Cowboys.
Trade pickups like start defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and athletic linebacker Logan Wilson, as well as injury get-backs like DeMarvion Overshown and Malik Hooker make Dallas a much more dangerous opponent than it may look on paper.
