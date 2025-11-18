Eagles Offense: ‘When We're On Track, We Do A Pretty Good Job’
PHILADELPHIA - On a week where the Eagles sit atop the NFC and reached frontrunner status to win a second consecutive Lombardi Trophy on the betting markets, perhaps the most affable coach they have is enemy No. 1 with the fan base.
The perception amongst the spoiled, basking in the shadow of 24 wins in 27 games, has turned Philadelphia into Tuscaloosa and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo is in the crosshairs.
Not only do you have to win in the Delaware Valley, you have to do it with style.
And the Eagles haven’t done that on offense again, particularly in the passing game.
Heading into Week 12 at Dallas, Philadelphia is No. 28 in the NFL in passing offense despite the presence of playmakers like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys are No. 1 with 258.7 passing yards per game, 74 yards more per game than the average Jalen Hurts number (184.9).
Yet, it’s the Eagles who are 8-2 vs. Dallas’ 4-5-1, and it’s the Cowboys who are in desperation mode and in a virtual must-win situation if the NFC East is going to still be in doubt come December.
Facing Off With Frustration
Patullo was asked Tuesday about the one thing that has frustrated him most with an offense that hasn’t clicked.
“Like everything, when you look at the situations we have when we're on track, we do a pretty good job,” the OC said.
You could almost feel the rage of the thousands of demanding Eagles fans who don’t understand how critical it is to have leaders who can stay grounded and tempered.
Texas A&M’s Mike Elko described it perfectly after the Aggies remained unbeaten at the college level last week after rallying from a 27-point deficit to top South Carolina, 31-30.
"My job is to always be opposite the moment,” Elko said when discussing his poise when all seemed lost.
Despite the angst locally, the Eagles remain the pacesetters in the NFC so Patullo continues to press forward with a steady hand despite so many who want the first-year OC to acknowledge the sky is falling.
“If we get off track a little bit, whether it's a negative play or a penalty, that puts us in a hole. We've had some trouble with that,” Patullo admitted. “It starts with us as a staff to make sure we're in a good play and we're executing at a high level and we're all detailed up.
“And then if something happens like a penalty, sometimes those happen. We've got to be able to overcome that.”
In Patullo’s mind, third-down issues are tied to a lack of efficiency on first and second downs.
"That's been the thing a little bit. We've had opportunities, we just haven't made the most of them at times,” Patullo said. “We know we're capable. The guys are excited about it, and they feel like we're moving in the right direction. We've just got to continue to push through that and explode when we need to."
For now, it’s slow and steady and somehow Aesop's Eagles-clad tortoise is favored over all the hares surrounding them.