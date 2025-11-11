Eagles Defense Bails Out Sloppy Offense In 10-7 Win Over Packers
Would they have beaten the Green Bay Packers on Monday night in Lambeau Field without him, because that’s what the Eagles did, capturing their third straight victory by smacking the Packers, 10-7, in an important matchup in the NFC that wasn’t secured until Brandon McManus’ 64-yard field goal try wasn’t even close as time expired.
In his first game with the Eagles after being acquired in a trade with the Dolphins last week for a third-round pick, Phillips made six tackles, including one for loss, two quarterback hits and recovered fumble.
"It’s the first time in a while I got a little emotional before a game," said Phillips. "Obviously, this stage, coming here, it’s my first time at Lambeau, walking out of that tunnel, it doesn’t get any better than that. I’m definitely grateful. I felt amazing energy from the guys. It’s just an air of confidence, and everybody played together. We had a great game, honestly, super gritty. I’m just grateful to be here."
The victory pushed the Eagles to 7-2 with a visit coming in on a short week from the Lions on Sunday in another primetime game. If the season ended today, Philly would be the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. The win also made head coach Nick Sirianni 5-0 coming out of a bye week.
The Packers lost a second straight home game for the first time since 2018 and slipped to 5-3-1.
That Green Bay had a chance to send the game to overtime was because the Eagles went for it on fourth-and-6 from Green Bay’s 35. A deep shot to A.J. Brown at the gal line was incomplete, however, giving the Packers life.
After a scoreless first half, the first in the NFL in two years and the first on Monday Night Football since 2009, the Eagles got a 39-yard field goal from Jake Elliott on their first possession of the third quarter.
Hurts only touchdown was a 36-yard throw to DeVonta Smith with 10:35 to play in the fourth quarter. The play came right after a little dump pass to Saquon Barkley on third down that went for 41 yards.
Hurts finished 15 for 26 for 183 yards and one TD. He also had a fumble after running into the red zone, spoiling a long drive on the Eagles’ first possession of the game.
Barkley had 101 yards of total offense with 60 yards on 22 carries and 41 yards on three catches.
The offense was sloppy, however, looking like it hadn’t played for more than two weeks. The defense didn’t have the same malaise. They sacked Green Bay quarterback Jodan Love three times, with Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and Naobe Dean doing the honors.
For Hunt, it was his second straight game with a sack. he also had a tackle for a loss that probably knoced the Packers out of field range.
For Dean, his sack forced a fumble with the Packers in field goal rang and just 23 seconds to play in the second quarter. The linebacker ended with seven tackles, one behind the team-high of turned in by Zack Baun.
For Smith, it was his first of the season after being added to the roster off IR just hours before kickoff. After missing five games with a triceps injury, he had two QB hits and two tackles.
The defense held the packers to just 261 yards of total offense. For the second straight game, the Eagles outgained Green Bay after they put up 294.
THOUGHTS
-The Eagles should sign Phillips to a multi-year contract tomorrow.
-What a gutty performance from Lane Johnson. After limping off with an ankle injury with 5:54 to play in the second quarter, the right tackle came back into the game after the Packers pulled within 10-7. It was a must-have drive for Philly and Johnson wanted to be part of it. Hopefully, that’s a good sign he will be available in six days when the Eagles host the Lions on Sunday Night Football.
-The Eagles may as well have traded A.J. Brown for how rarely he was used. After two targets and two catches on the Eagles’ first possession of the game, they didn’t go back to him until a fourth-and-six play with less than 30 seconds to go in the game. How can that be the case?
-The Eagles have no trouble getting DeVonta Smith involved. He had to adjust his body to an underthrown ball for a 36-yard touchdown catch with just over 10 minutes to go in the game to give the Eagles a 10-0 lead. Smith finished four catches on seven targets, 69 yards, and his third TD of the season.
-The Eagles offense went three-and-out three more times to add to their lead in the having the most of them in the NFL. It’s a not the category you want to be the best in.
