Eagles-Packers Scoreless In First Half On Lambeau Field's Slippery Track
The Eagles' offense, so deadly in their last six quarters while winning both games, was back to being the cough-and-sputter unit that had fans calling for the firing of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.
Maybe that was the problem. Those last six quarters came last month, and the Eagles hadn’t played in more than two weeks. They looked sloppy and unfocused in a first half. The slippery track at Lambeau Field didn’t help either offense, and that should be an embarrassment to the NFL, especially because it ended without any points.
That’s 0-0, the first scoreless half since 2023 when there were two of them. It’s the first scoreless first half on Monday Night Football since 2009 between the Ravens and Browns.
That left the stage to the Eagles' defense, which had three sacks.
Linebacker Nakobe Dean helped keep the half scoreless when he strip-sacked Jordan Love with 23 seconds to go in the first half and Green Bay in field goal range. Dean was a menace in the first half. He finished with a team-high six tackles.
Eagles Defense Came To Play
Nolan Smith recorded a sack, his first of the season, after being added to the roster hours before kickoff.
Jalyx Hunt spoiled a nice-looking Green Bay drive to start the game when he sacked Love for an 11-yard loss to put the Packers in a third-and-20 situation that they could not convert. It was the second straight game with a sack for Hunt.
The second-year player did not start the game. He had started all eight this year, but the starters were Smith and newcomer Jaelan Phillips, who was stout against the run, with four tackles in the run game.
The Eagles held the Packers to 0-for-5 on third down.
Offensively, the Eagles were a mess – again.
Left tackle Jordan Mailata was flagged for two false starts. The Eagles committed back-to-back penalties after picking up a first down at the 40, dropping into a first-and-25 they could not overcome.
Then there was hold by Kelee Ringo on a punt that gave the Packers 24 yards of field position at the end of the half. Instead of starting at their own 8, the penalty moved the ball to the 32.
The biggest mistake, however, was made by quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles’ first drive of the game seemed destined for points. They had the ball for more than eight minutes when something happened that doesn’t happen much. They turned the ball over.
Jalen Hurts scrambled up the middle for a first down into the red zone on third-and-8 when Edgerrin Cooper punched the ball out while Hurts was going to the ground. It was the Eagles’ first turnover since Oct. 9 in a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants. It was just the team’s third turnover of the season.
Not known for forcing turnovers, it was just the Packers’ sixth of the season.
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson limped off with 5:54 to go in the second quarter after being clipped from behind by a Packers player. He was questionable to return with an ankle injury. Fred Johnson, who had been playing a vital role in Patullo’s jumbo packages, took his place.
The Eagles had 125 yards of offense to Green Bay’s 83.
