Eagles Face Nightmare Scenario as Cowboys Eye Nakobe Dean

The Philadelphia Eagles may not have a franchise fan favorite back in 2026, but that doesn't mean the team won't end up seeing him.

Nakobe Dean is one of the most intriguing defensive free agents scheduled to hit the open market. Dean is just 25 years old and spent the last four seasons with Philadelphia. Injuries have been a pain point for Dean, but when he has been on the field, he has been dynamic. In 2025, he played in 10 games and set a new career high with four sacks to go along with one pass defended, two forced fumbles, six quarterback hits and 55 total tackles. He also held opposing quarterbacks to a 62.5 completion rate on 24 targets against him in coverage. The 62.5 completion rate against Dean actually was the best mark of his career to this point as well.

Dean was great for the Eagles but with free agency coming and Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell under contract with Philadelphia, a new deal doesn't sound likely. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane called Dean "good as gone" on "unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane."

"Nakobe Dean, I think he is as good as gone. They have Jihaad Campbell in the barn ready to go," McLane said.

Where will Nakobe Dean go?

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When Dean reaches the open market, there should be stiff competition for his services. One team that has popped up as a potential landing spot in early rumors — and would be a nightmare — is the Dallas Cowboys, per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

"As the Cowboys begin the process of providing upgrades for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s unit, a name has emerged for one of the inside linebacker spots: Nakobe Dean," Watkins wrote. "The inside linebacker has spent the last four seasons with the Eagles and enters unrestricted free agency as a target for the Cowboys, two people with knowledge of the discussions told The Dallas Morning News.

"Dean, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, played 10 games last season after returning from a torn patellar tendon in his left knee suffered in a playoff game the previous season. His best season was 2024, when he had a career-high 128 tackles."

If you're an Eagles fan, this likely isn't what you wanted to see right now. Dean has been a fan favorite in Philadelphia. If he were to exit, that would be tough enough. If the Eagles had to face off against him twice a year for the foreseeable future, that would be brutal.